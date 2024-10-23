Alberta NDP leader encourages people to get vaccinated

The leader of Alberta's Official Opposition rolled up his sleeves for his COVID-19 and flu shots today, opting to receive them in front of media because he's concerned about vaccine uptake.

Naheed Nenshi visited the Medicine Shoppe pharmacy on Whyte Avenue at 91 Street Wednesday to get the shots.

The Alberta NDP leader is encouraging people across the province to get their vaccines amid concern over a low uptake so far this flu season.

Nenshi told media it's important for Albertans to get their shots to prevent a strain on the health care system.

Alberta Health Services has its own campaign underway to encourage people to book their vaccine appointments.

Nenshi says mixed messaging from the provincial government has contributed to lower immunization numbers.

"The fact that we've got a government that can't even say those simple words – 'We encourage you to get your shot' – is really problematic because a lot of people are taking their medical advice from these folks, and they say, 'Go talk to your family doctor.'" Nenshi said Wednesday.

"Here's the thing: A million Albertans don't have a family doc to go talk to. Absolutely talk to your pharmacist."

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to Health Minister Adrianna LaGrange for a response.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Brandon Lynch