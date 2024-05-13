EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Alberta NDP leadership race: Final tally shows historic membership; McGowan drops out

    Alberta NDP leadership candidate Gil McGowan answers a question during a leadership debate in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, May 11, 2024. Results of the leadership race are to be announced June 22. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press) Alberta NDP leadership candidate Gil McGowan answers a question during a leadership debate in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, May 11, 2024. Results of the leadership race are to be announced June 22. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    A total of 85,144 members are eligible to vote for Alberta NDP's next leader.

    The party's chief returning officer Amanda Freistadt confirmed the number Sunday evening, calling the leadership race "an historic moment" for the party.

    "The largest number of NDP members in Alberta’s history will be eligible to vote. We look forward to a high voter turnout given the energy and enthusiasm the race has attracted.”

    Alberta NDP's membership grew more than five times since Rachel Notley announced in January she'd be stepping down after a decade as leader, sparking the contest. In December, the party had 16,224 members.

    McGowan out

    As of Sunday evening, five people remained on the final list of leadership candidates: Edmonton MLAs Sarah Hoffman and Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse, Calgary MLA Kathleen Ganley, former Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Edmonton-based Alberta Federation of Labour president Gil McGowan.

    However, McGowan announced Monday morning he was suspending his campaign because the final instalment of the $60,000 entry fee had proven to be "too much."

    "I hope that whoever wins this race will take my insight about workers being the “missing piece” and use it as part of a strategy to beat the UCP and fix the things that are broken in Alberta — so that our province can truly live up to its potential," he said in a statement, also thanking supporters.

    He called the increase in the party's membership "a real testament to both the hard work and vision of all the candidates — and also the strong desire among so many Albertans to build a viable alternative to the UCP."

    Election details

    Ballots and voting information will be delivered to members by Canada Post at the end of May.

    Voting opens June 3.

    All ballots must be received by noon on June 22.

    The winner will be decided by a ranked choice ballot.

    The party will announce its new leader that afternoon in Calgary.

    An independent voting company is conducting the election. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Harry and Meghan's Nigerian adventure: Traditional attire to warm welcomes

    For her latest column on CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent visit to Nigeria, calling it a 'deeply meaningful campaign' that was about aligning their ongoing efforts to foster mental-health awareness and promoting the Invictus Games.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News