NDP MLA for Calgary-Varsity Stephanie McLean is not seeking re-election in the upcoming provincial elections to focus on her law career, she announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

McLean, also the Minister for the Status of Women and Service Alberta, said it was a tough decision but her ambition has always been to practice law.

“I have no doubt that all I have learned and come to appreciate in government will make be[sic] a better lawyer advancing the cause of justice in a meaningful, if less public, way,” she wrote on Twitter.

McLean calls her time in government a “privilege,” and is particularly proud of her work protecting vulnerable Albertans and combating sexual violence.

Serving the people of Calgary-Varsity in the Rachel Notley Government has and continues to be a tremendous honour. I have, however, decided not to seek re-election. Please see my statement attached. #ableg pic.twitter.com/yhRKXqFvAJ — Stephanie McLean (@NDPStephanie) May 31, 2018

The 30th Alberta general election is on May 31, 2019.