EDMONTON -- A group of Alberta oil and gas supporters will hold a counter-protest when climate change activist Greta Thunberg attends a rally in Edmonton on Friday.

The group United We Roll posted on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon asking “everyone connected to the oil and gas industry to come out in UNITY to show Greta we do not need her yelling at us.”

UWR is calling the event peaceful and says everyone is welcome to attend.

The group took a convoy of trucks to Parliament Hill in February to protest the carbon tax and show support for pipelines in Canada.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, whose climate strikes have inspired similar protests around the world, will be taking part in another strike in downtown Edmonton Friday.

Environmental advocacy group Climate Justice Edmonton announced Thunberg will join "hundreds of Edmonton youth, climate activists, and community members" at the Alberta Legislature Friday at noon.

The strike will be preceded by a march from Beaver Hills House Park at 11 a.m.

It follows a similar strike that took place at the legislature last month, just one in a series of climate strikes in cities around the globe that called on leaders to take action on climate change.

Thunberg has been making her way across North America after she sailed across the Atlantic Ocean to take part in the UN's climate action summit last month.

She made headlines when she blasted world leaders for inaction on the issue of climate change.

Friday's march will call on all levels of government to implement a "Canadian Green New Deal" that would transition to 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson has already issued an invite to Thunberg to visit city hall, while the provincial government has said they won’t meet with the Swedish teen.