The provincial government is spending $3.7B to ship Alberta oil by rail, about five months earlier than was first expected.

On Tuesday, Premier Rachel Notley announced the government had negotiated contracts with Canadian Pacific Railway and Canadian National Railway to lease 4,400 railcars for three years.

Albertans were told to expect shipment to begin by summer, eventually peaking at 120,000 barrels per day by July 2020.

The government expects to see $5.9 billion in revenue over the three years, via the sale of oil, royalties, provincial tax revenue and an anticipated narrower price differential.

“We are taking decisive actions to protect people and protect our natural inheritance,” Notley said in a press announcement.

“When challenges are placed in front of us, we overcome them.”

The Alberta government suggested late last year it would buy oil railcars at the same time it announced a mandatory production cap. However, oil wasn’t expected to start moving by rail until December 2019—and even then, only by 15,000 barrels per day.

Tuesday’s announcement was touted as a medium-term solution to see better prices for Alberta oil and improve the province’s takeaway capacity, which currently suffers from a lack of pipeline access. When the production cap was announced, Alberta estimated it had 35,000,000 barrels of oil in storage.

The lease program, managed by the Alberta Petroleum Marketing Commission, will see Alberta buy oil from producers and ship the product to as-of-yet undetermined markets. While doing so will mean the province will assume the risk of selling oil, the government said it can this way ensure the leased railcars are used to their full capacity.

Most cars are expected to go to the U.S. Gulf Coast, where analysists say there is a higher demand for Alberta crude.

The plan is expected to reduce the price differential between Western Canada Select and West Texas Intermediate by $4 U.S. per barrel by late 2021 and clear Alberta’s backlog of product.

While contracts with the rail services have been signed, the government said it was still negotiating contracts with market buyers, which could change depending on market activity. No timeline was given for when the final destinations would be announced.

Originally, the government announced about 7,000 cars would be needed to clear out the province’s storage glut. It said on Tuesday more research and consultation determined the previous estimate was high, and that negotiations with the CN and CP resulted in more efficient routes.

Agriculture producers were told Tuesday they could expect no competition accessing rail service because most agriculture products are being shipped west and then overseas, while oil is going south to the U.S.

The government said it had been assured by the rail companies that they could handle the extra cars.

Approximately two-thirds of the leased railcars will be brand new. The majority of the oil will be shipped in DOT-117J cars, which are considered the latest safety standard.

About 23 per cent of the fleet consists of DOT-117Rs, retrofitted to match the safety specifications of the 117Js.