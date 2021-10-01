Alberta Opposition urges premier to make sure all caucus members vaccinated

EDMONTON -

Alberta's Opposition NDP is urging Premier Jason Kenney to make sure every member of his United Conservative caucus is vaccinate against COVID-19.

Thomas Dang, the NDP's deputy house leader, says anyone who is not vaccinated should be removed from caucus.

Dang says with Alberta hospitals overcrowded with infected patients, it's imperative that political leaders set the right example and get their shots.

Dang says all the NDP's legislature members and staff have received both doses.

It's not clear how many UCP members have been vaccinated, but there has been division in the caucus over health restrictions and vaccinations.

Kenney says the government is pursuing mandatory vaccinations or proof of negative tests for all house members, but adds there are constitutional issues that must be worked out.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2021.