EDMONTON -- Albertans likely won't return to the polls for another three years, but one of the parties on the outside looking in, is already looking ahead to 2023.

The Alberta Party held its annual general meeting on Saturday via Zoom.

The group has been without an elected-leader since former Edmonton Mayor Stephen Mandel stepped down following last year's election.

The party voted in favour of suspending the leadership election until we get closer to the next Election Day.