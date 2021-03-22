EDMONTON -- The Edmonton-area pastor jailed for breaking COVID-19 restrictions will be released with a $1,500 fine.

James Coates was jailed on Feb. 16 after he repeatedly hosted church services at GraceLife that exceeded Alberta's mandated 15 per cent capacity.

He has been in custody for one month because he refused to agree to the conditions of his release after he was granted bail.

Coates was charged with two violations of the Public Health Act and failure to comply with release conditions.

He pleaded guilty to the latter charge on Monday and will be released when he pays the fine.

In a joint submission, the crown and defence asked for a $100 fine but the judge increased it to $1,500.

The judge reprimanded Coates for putting his congregation and the greater public at risk, adding: "He's serving a period of time because he wants to make a statement."

As part of the deal, one of the Public Health Order violations was dismissed, but one remains.

Coates' three-day trial is scheduled for May 3.

The church has defied a closure order and has been cited for violating COVID-19 restrictions in connection to occupancy, physical distancing and masks.

