Alberta premier broadens restrictions on reporter questions to include media outlets
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith broadened her new media-question restriction policy Saturday to limit not only questions from reporters but also from media outlets.
Smith told her Corus call-in radio show that not only are individual reporters now limited to one question at news conferences – as announced Friday -- she will also accept no more than one question in total from any single news outlet at an event.
Smith reiterated she needs to put limits on questions in order to provide more answers.
“Each media outlet will get one question instead of getting two while we’re in this period of the campaign because I just need to make sure that we’re getting to as many people as possible,” Smith said on “Your Province Your Premier” in response to one main question and two follow-up questions from the show's host.
“(This way) we can get to more media outlets because as we get into the election campaign, there's going to be far more interest.”
Smith’s chief adviser Rob Anderson confirmed the change in a statement on Twitter, writing “(Smith) is taking one question per media outlet per press conference for six weeks so she can get to more outlets during the upcoming election period.”
The writ is scheduled to be dropped on May 1 for a May 29 polling day, but politicians from both sides are already effectively on the hustings, knocking on doors, making promises and criticizing one other.
Opposition Leader Rachel Notley’s NDP has promised to take as many questions as possible, including follow-ups. Notley says if Smith doesn’t want to answer questions, she shouldn’t be premier.
Reporters from larger news outlets often have more than one reporter call in or attend Smith’s news conferences to ask questions on diverse topics unique to their beats or unique to stories they are working on.
They have traditionally been given a main question and a follow-up.
Follow-up questions are considered crucial to allow reporters to clarify the first answer if necessary and to hold politicians and public officials to account if they don’t answer the first question but instead deliver tangentially related talking points.
Smith employed the one-question no-follow technique with reporters Friday and again with listeners on her radio show Saturday.
On Friday, Smith was asked to reconcile conflicting comments in which she speaks favourably of Calgary street pastor Art Pawlowski but also renounces his “extremist views.” Pawlowski has made headlines for protest against COVID restrictions and against LGBTQ.
Smith said she denounces all forms of intolerance. There was no follow up.
Smith was asked what role the right-centre populist group Take Back Alberta will have on her campaign. Take Back Alberta is a growing influence within the party, backing half the members on the party board and getting involved in constituency boards and candidate nominations.
Smith replied the UCP has an open, “one member, one vote” party where everyone gets a say. No follow up.
On her Saturday show, a caller named Jeff, who described himself as a longtime UCP supporter, asked Smith to reconcile conflicting statements on health policy.
Smith in response accused the NDP of trying to muddy the issue and reminded Jeff her government is working to help create health spending accounts for non-insured services like dentists and therapists.
Callers to the show traditionally don't get follow-up questions, but a caller Saturday asking about electricity costs squeezed in a main question and two follow-ups.
Smith has faced questions on where she stands on health after she announced this week that her government will not allow out-of-pocket payments for care despite Smith advocating in a 2021 policy paper for a new model including paying for a family doctor, surgery co-pays and perhaps private hospitals.
Another listener in a text message asked Smith categorically if she still stands by her 2021 views on health.
“I don't believe a leopard changes its spots, so let me ask you directly: Do you now categorically reject what you wrote in that (policy) paper? Yes or no? Please do not provide a smoke and mirrors type of answer,” said the text message, read aloud by the host.
Smith did not answer yes or no but pointed instead to the health spending accounts.
Along with limiting questions, Smith also announced this week she will not comment at all on an ongoing investigation by the provincial ethics commissioner.
Smith’s office said Ethics Commissioner Marguerite Trussler is trying to determine whether Smith interfered in the administration of justice by talking with the accused about his case before his criminal trial.
In that call, Smith is heard offering to make inquiries on behalf of the accused while telling him the charges against him were politically motivated, adding she shares his concerns with how Crown prosecutors are conducting cases related to COVID-19 measures.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2023
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sudan's army and rival force battle, killing at least 27
Sudan's military and a powerful paramilitary force battled fiercely Saturday in the capital and other areas, reportedly causing more than 200 deaths and injuries while dealing a new blow to hopes for a transition to democracy and raising fears of a wider conflict.
Topless protester who crashed Junos chains herself to Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa, vandalizes doorway
A group of climate activists threw paint on the entrance to the Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa on Saturday, while one of their supporters chained herself to the entranceway.
TREND LINE | 'Canadians are buckling up for the worst': Jobs, economy concerns catching up to health care in Nanos tracking
Concern over jobs and the economy is closing in on health care as the top issue on Canadians' minds, according to weekly national tracking by Nanos Research.
Celine Dion makes a musical comeback with new single release after stiff person syndrome diagnosis
After an emotional video posted on Instagram explaining her stiff person syndrome diagnosis, Celine Dion releases a new song proving to fans the disease will not stand in her way.
Here's how this Canadian woman's art ended up in a Metallica music video
Kelly Richardson's digital art was featured in a Metallica music video, which has now garnered more than 4 million views on YouTube.
Five bills to watch as Parliament resumes, kicking off spring push
After a long, cold winter, the nation's capital is starting to thaw and that means the push to the end of the spring sitting of Parliament is upon us. CTVNews.ca takes a look at five bills to keep an eye on, either because they're likely to become priority focuses, or because of the contention surrounding them.
Alberta Premier Smith, with election looming, announces new limits on media questions
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, four days after announcing she won’t answer questions on her ethics investigation, says she will limit questions on all other topics.
Trudeau's cross-country town halls are back with a new format — and new skeptics
Some attendees of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's town halls say they have been encouraged by his efforts, while others have found themselves cynical about whether he and his government are actually listening.
Researchers want Health Canada to post updated data on effects of drinking alcohol
Researchers behind the latest guidance on drinking alcohol want Health Canada to update findings on its website to inform the public about safe levels of consumption.
Calgary
-
UCP, NDP focus on ground game ahead of provincial election
On Saturday, candidates and 2,000 volunteers with the Alberta NDP took part in Orange Saturday, knocking on doors across the province in hopes of making a connection with residents.
-
Albertans continue to voice concern over provincial police pitch; UCP critics speculate idea not dead
Alberta's opposition leader is accusing the UCP government of trying to continue on with a provincial police force against Albertans' wishes.
-
Police investigating Stoney Trail motorcycle crash
A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash on Stoney Trail.
Saskatoon
-
'There's been too many snafus by the City of Saskatoon': Residents frustrated with green cart rollout
The green cart program has rolled out in Saskatoon, but some residents aren't happy.
-
Saskatoon’s Baba’s Closet closing its doors
A Saskatoon charity that has focused on helping Ukrainians escape the war in their country is closing.
-
Saskatoon firefighters extinguish fire at Homestead Ice Cream
A tree falling into a power line led to a fire at a beloved Saskatoon ice cream shop.
Regina
-
Sask. physician faces discipline for allegedly cancelling patient's prescription over homeless camp support
A Saskatchewan doctor has been charged with unprofessional conduct after allegedly cancelling a patient’s prescription because of a pharmacy’s support of a homeless camp.
-
Woman armed with sledgehammer facing assault charge, Regina police say
A 23-year-old woman who was armed with a sledgehammer is facing an assault with a weapon charge after an incident outside a Regina business Friday afternoon.
-
'The eternal optimist': Derek Meyers memorialized in Regina
Hundreds gathered into the halls of the Conexus Arts Centre on Saturday, to remember a Regina icon that was taken away far too soon.
Atlantic
-
DFO shuts down lucrative baby eel fishery in Maritimes amid poaching, safety concerns
Federal fisheries officials have shut down the lucrative baby eel fishery in the Maritimes amid growing concerns of illegal poaching and violence.
-
Man, 62, dead after tank truck crash in Saint-Quentin, N.B.: RCMP
A 62-year-old man from Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska, N.B., has died after a single-vehicle crash in Saint-Quentin.
-
Fredericton Home Show has people seeking savings
The Fredericton Home Show is back after being scaled back by COVID-19. They have 102 exhibitors and are hoping to reach pre-pandemic numbers of about 14,000 visitors.
Toronto
-
Shooting at Toronto apartment building leaves one man dead
A man has died after being shot in the city’s Keelesdale neighbourhood, police say.
-
24-year-old man dead following laneway shooting in Dovercourt Village
A 24-year-old man is dead following a shooting near the intersection of Bloor Street West and Concord Avenue.
-
GTA home prices rose by more than most residents' annual income in 2022
In 2022, the majority of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) saw home prices go up by more than what most residents make in a year, according to a recent real estate report.
Montreal
-
City pauses plan to extend paid parking hours downtown after new stickers spark confusion
The City of Montreal is backtracking a move by the municipal parking agency to extend parking meter hours downtown after new stickers appeared on meters without prior warning. The extension would require drivers to pay the meter until 11 p.m. six nights a week.
-
Seventeen-year-old driver killed in collision in Lebel-sur-Quévillon
A 17-year-old female driver was killed in a crash early Saturday afternoon in Northern Quebec.
-
Montreal pledges funding for affordable housing project as rent rates rise
A 90-unit affordable housing project is coming to the Plateau neighbourhood in Montreal. The City announced Friday it will provide up to $5.9 million to convert Manoir Lafontaine into affordable housing units.
Ottawa
-
Topless protester who crashed Junos chains herself to Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa, vandalizes doorway
A group of climate activists threw paint on the entrance to the Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa on Saturday, while one of their supporters chained herself to the entranceway.
-
Ski hills and beaches packed as Ottawa area enjoys unseasonably warm weather
Ottawa has enjoyed unseasonably warm temperatures over the past few days, with temperatures ranging between 20 and 29 C.
-
Woman hit by OC Transpo bus at Tunney's Pasture Friday night
Ottawa paramedics say a woman is in critical condition after being run over by an OC Transpo bus at Tunney's Pasture Station late Friday night.
Kitchener
-
Hundreds of e-scooters and e-bikes now available to rent in Waterloo region
As of Saturday, anyone travelling within Waterloo region has access to a new method of transportation.
-
Kitchener woman details journey using Ozempic, as weight loss benefits spark rising interest
A drug originally created for those with Type 2 diabetes is also increasingly becoming a popular way to lose weight.
-
Remembering Ontario’s Farmerettes: Women reminisce about their work during Second World War
A new book details the labour shortage during the Second World War, which sparked the creation of the Farmerettes.
Northern Ontario
-
Deer shot in front yard, northern hunter fined $8K
A northern Ontario hunter has been fined $8,000 and banned from hunting for two years for an incident that took place during a 2020 hunt in northwestern Ontario.
-
Northern mayors meet in Sault Ste. Marie
Sault Ste. Marie hosted the mayors of Greater Sudbury, North Bay, Timmins and Thunder Bay as they discussed a variety of issues affecting the north.
-
Alcohol and heavy machinery don't mix
A 52-year-old man from northern Ontario is facing charges after OPP pulled over a piece of heavy equipment.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Tories discuss election strategy, leadership rules at annual meeting
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's governing Progressive Conservatives laid the groundwork Saturday for their upcoming election campaign. They also looked at potential changes to their leadership selection process that was widely criticized during the last race for the party helm.
-
'Darts for D'arcy' aims to raise money for homeless animals
It was a day of double-bulls and bail-outs as Winnipeg dart players gathered in Weston Saturday to throw for a good cause.
-
'Almost like shopping for Christmas': Muslim community gathers for pre-Eid bazaar
Manitoba's Muslim community gathered this weekend for an afternoon of shopping, celebration, and preparation for an upcoming holiday.
Vancouver
-
‘Decampment isn’t a solution to anything’: Report looks at toll of eviction on people who use drugs
A new report is providing insight into the impact people who use drugs face after an eviction.
-
‘I think it saves kids lives’: Unique Vancouver high school program forced to move
A unique high school program in Vancouver has been told its students will have to relocate.
-
Vancouver Island
-
Here's how this Canadian woman's art ended up in a Metallica music video
Kelly Richardson's digital art was featured in a Metallica music video, which has now garnered more than 4 million views on YouTube.
-
More than a 100 young entrepreneurs get a taste for business at Victoria mall
Grade seven student Isabella Tascon is preparing to make a small batch of natural bathing salts.
-
Victoria group hosting free World Table Tennis Day event
Table tennis players from up and down southern Vancouver Island will be picking up their paddles Sunday to showcase the sport.