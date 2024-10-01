EDMONTON
Edmonton

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith comes under fire for comments about chemtrails

Danielle Smith
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's office says her recent comment about chemtrails doesn't mean she believes the United States government is spraying them in the province.

Spokeswoman Savannah Johannsen says Smith was simply sharing what she has heard from Albertans.

Smith has come under criticism after she spoke about chemtrails at a weekend United Conservative Party town hall.

The premier said she has not found evidence chemtrails are being sprayed over Edmonton, but someone told her if it's happening it’s being done by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Smith told the audience if it is the U.S, her powers as premier of Alberta to stop it are limited.

The debate surrounds the white streaks of condensation visible in the sky after planes fly by.

Some people have claimed the streaks are chemicals purposely sprayed by unknown entities for nefarious purposes. 

