Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and his MLAs have taken a pay cut to reduce government spending.

Kenney's salary was reduced by 10 per cent ($31,500) and MLA's salaries were reduced by five per cent ($13,000).

"Even during the election campaign, he was making statements like he wants to set an example," said Lori Williams, a policy studies professor at Mount Royal University. "The example clearly is for others who are being paid with taxpayer dollars; probably he's thinking something along the lines of what Ralph Klein did in cutting provincially-paid people by five per cent for a certain period of time to try help balance the books."

The MLA's travel expenses were also reduced, and the premier thanked them for accepting the pay cut.

Williams said that despite the salary reduction, Kenney and MLAs still make sizeable money.

"It represents much less of a sacrifice, much less of a problem for them than it does for workers who are far lower on the pay scale and have far tighter budgets than most of these MLAs."