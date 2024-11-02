Alberta Premier Smith gets 91 per cent support in leadership review
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith received a dominating 91.5 per cent vote of support from her United Conservative Party members in a scheduled leadership review vote on Saturday.
That number is far higher than the 54 per cent Smith got when she won the party leadership in 2022. That same year, her predecessor, Jason Kenney, received 51 per cent and soon after resigned.
“I’m truly humbled and honoured by the overwhelming support of our party members in my leadership,” Smith said as thousands roared their approval and gave her a standing ovation almost a minute long.
"I want to thank all of you for everything that you've done to grow our movement and to make it stronger.
"Our party is more united than it has ever been."
About 6,000 members signed up for the meeting, and the party said 4,663 voted to approve to Smith.
While there is no mandated minimum level needed in such a vote, Smith said earlier Saturday she was hoping to beat 54 per cent.
Past conservative Alberta premiers Ed Stelmach and Alison Redford received 77 per cent in their leadership votes before being ousted later in caucus controversies.
The party’s bylaws require one leadership review every three years, meaning Smith likely won’t face such a review again until after the next provincial election in 2027, if she seeks a second term.
Earlier Saturday, in a speech to party members as voting began, Smith said everyone is not going to agree on everything all the time but they need to avoid destructive infighting and stay true to their conservative principles.
While there were concerns that some party members were making a concerted effort to oust Smith over perceived broken campaign promises, many members and Smith’s own cabinet donned buttons and T-shirts urging the rank and file to back her.
Political scientists had said they didn't expect Smith’s leadership would be in jeopardy and said the question moving forward is whether or not Smith and her cabinet would stick to party members' policy wishes.
Smith told the cheering crowd she will stay the course.
"Together we will vigorously protect the rights and freedoms of Albertans and Alberta parents and children. Together we will build health and education systems that are among the best in the world," she said.
In recent months, Smith has toured the province speaking to party faithful while introducing policies that critics said were aimed at keeping the party’s restless social-conservative flank from voting against her in the review.
This week, her government introduced bills aimed at putting in rules around youth using preferred pronouns or names at school, along with restrictions on transgender surgery and transgender athletes competing in female amateur sports.
She also announced a renewed legal fight against the federal carbon levy and introduced a bill to revamp Alberta’s Bill of Rights to give residents the right to refuse medical treatments, including vaccines.
Alongside the leadership vote, party members voted Saturday on a number of policy resolutions put forward by constituency associations.
The first policy party members approved Saturday was actually a drafted re-write of the Alberta Bill of Rights amendments Smith's government put forward.
The party-approved draft was advanced by a group of UCP members from southern Alberta who say the amendments put forward by Smith don't go far enough.
Darrell Komick, a party member from Calgary, told the audience that rights should be collected like hockey cards.
"I'd encourage everyone who's a conservative to accumulate as many rights as possible by voting yes," he said.
"Because you never really know the value of the hockey card until that moment in time which you need it."
One policy, approved handily by the membership, is to have the Alberta government do away with diversity, equity and inclusion hiring practices, professional development programs and “other training” for provincial employees.
One party member speaking in favour of the resolution said the hiring practice leads to a toxic workplace. “Use of public funds for (diversity, equity and inclusion) must stop,” he said.
Members also overwhelmingly approved a motion asking the government to ban transgender women from using women’s washrooms, change rooms and shelters. Michelle Bataluk, a party member from Edmonton, said the policy “shouldn’t be a controversial belief at all.”
“The inclusion of non-biological females in these spaces and categories is both a violation to our privacy ... and it poses several safety risks,” said Bataluk.
Members also overwhelmingly approved a motion to limit all government forms and documents to two gender options.
Another policy that received support from most of the room was to have the Alberta government abandon net-zero greenhouse gas emission targets, while also removing carbon dioxide's designation as a pollutant and have it instead recognized as "a foundational nutrient for all life on Earth."
Party member Christopher Bell from the Chestermere-Strathmore constituency association said he supported the policy, because if carbon dioxide is considered a "foundational nutrient" there would be no need for net-zero goals.
The policies are non-binding, so Smith's UCP government is not required to act on every successful motion.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2024
'It’s a dream come true': Holt, Liberal cabinet sworn-in to office
Susan Holt, the province's first female premier, and 18 cabinet ministers took the oath of office in the chamber of the legislative assembly.
Live from New York: Harris making surprise 'Saturday Night Live' appearance with election looming
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris has made an unannounced trip to New York to appear on an episode of 'Saturday Night Live,' briefly stepping away from the battleground states she’s been campaigning in with just three days to go before the election.
Vancouver quietly proclaimed Chip Wilson Day as billionaire installed sign calling B.C. NDP 'communist'
On the same day Chip Wilson erected a controversial sign at his Vancouver mansion, the city was quietly honouring the billionaire and his wife.
Florida's convicted killer clown released from prison for the murder of her husband's then-wife
A woman who pleaded guilty to dressing as a clown and in 1990 murdering the wife of a man she later married was released from prison on Saturday.
Here's what you can buy for $729,000 in 8 Ottawa neighbourhoods
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you can buy for the average Ottawa home price of $729,000 in eight Ottawa neighbourhoods.
Calgary police issue warning after receiving over 150 calls relating to personal fireworks
Calgary police issued a media statement Saturday reminding residents about the rules regarding personal fireworks after receiving over 150 complaints.
2 people charged in Queen West incident that left police horse and officer injured were out on bail, police say
The driver of a pickup truck who allegedly struck a police horse and rammed several cruisers on Queen Street West on Friday afternoon was out on bail at the time of the incident, Toronto police say.
'The height of hypocrisy': Protesters slam Indian consulate's event at Vancouver gurdwara
A small but vocal group of protesters gathered across the street from the Khalsa Diwan Society gurdwara in South Vancouver Saturday to protest the presence of Indian consulate officials at the temple.
