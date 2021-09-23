Alberta premier too tied up in politics, should let medical pros handle COVID: NDP

EDMONTON -

Alberta's Opposition leader says it's time Premier Jason Kenney hand over public health decisions related to the COVID-19 crisis to medical professionals.

Rachel Notley says it's become clear Kenney is more focused on his political survival than on the pandemic that has overrun hospitals.

The NDP leader says sound public health decisions are being undermined by political compromises.

She is urging public health decisions be turned over to Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, backed by an independent scientific panel of advisers.

Kenney is facing criticism from some of his legislature members over his handling of the pandemic.

Some United Conservative constituency associations are pushing for an immediate review of his leadership.

Kenney met with his caucus this week and has asked to move a review up to next spring instead of late 2022.