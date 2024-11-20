Alberta privacy commissioner raises concerns over 2 government bills
Alberta's information and privacy commissioner says she has big concerns – including fuzzy definitions and insufficient guardrails – in two bills now being debated in the house.
The bills aim to amend existing access to information and privacy rules and are touted by Premier Danielle Smith’s government as being the strictest privacy regulations in Canada.
But commissioner Diane McLeod says, to the contrary, the government would be creating legislative holes if the bills are approved.
McLeod outlined her concerns and suggested changes in letters sent Wednesday to the sponsors of the bills: Technology Minister Nate Glubish and Service Alberta Minister Dale Nally.
Glubish's bill would create a separate act for the protection of privacy while Nally’s bill proposes changes to freedom of information rules.
McLeod noted Glubish’s bill would allow the personal information of a minor to be shared without that minor's permission if doing so was deemed to be in the youth's best interest.
McLeod noted that the bill isn't clear on who would be responsible for determining the best interests of minors, nor is it clear what best interest means.
"If disclosure is truly 'in the best interests of a minor' then it should be with consent,” McLeod wrote.
The commissioner's letter also says Glubish's changes don't account for privacy risks when government bodies use "automated systems" to collect and make decisions around personal data.
McLeod wrote that it isn't clear what an automated system even refers to or if artificial intelligence would be involved. She says privacy guardrails are therefore critical.
When it comes to changes put forward by Nally to Alberta's freedom of information rules, "there are many grounds for concern," McLeod wrote.
She wrote that the proposed changes give the government more power to avoid disclosing information to the public by including in the exempted correspondence “virtually all communication between political staff and (members of cabinet).”
Nally defended this change Wednesday, saying that such electronic communication should be confidential as freedom of information "is about access to government documents, not about political conversation."
McLeod's letter says she is also concerned about broad disclosure exemptions for government records relating to labour relations and "workplace investigations," both of which the bill doesn't provide a definition for. The letter also says the bill appears to exempt the disclosure of data kept in government databases.
"In my view, this amendment takes access rights a step back, not forward,” she wrote.
Glubish and Nally told reporters they will review McLeod's concerns and recommendations over the coming days. Glubish also said that the government gave McLeod "unprecedented access" to the development of the legislation, but in a statement Wednesday, McLeod said her office didn't see the finished bills until they were introduced in the legislature.
Both bills have passed first reading in the assembly and will need to be read and debated three more times before receiving royal assent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2024.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Trump picks former congressman Pete Hoekstra to be ambassador to Canada
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has nominated former diplomat and U.S. congressman Pete Hoekstra to be the American ambassador to Canada.
Genetic evidence backs up COVID-19 origin theory that pandemic started in seafood market
A group of researchers say they have more evidence to suggest the COVID-19 pandemic started in a Chinese seafood market where it spread from infected animals to humans. The evidence is laid out in a recent study published in Cell, a scientific journal, nearly five years after the first known COVID-19 outbreak.
This is how much money you need to make to buy a house in Canada's largest cities
The average salary needed to buy a home keeps inching down in cities across Canada, according to the latest data.
'My two daughters were sleeping': London Ont. family in shock after their home riddled with gunfire
A London father and son they’re shocked and confused after their home was riddled with bullets while young children were sleeping inside.
Smuggler arrested with 300 tarantulas strapped to his body
Police in Peru have arrested a man caught trying to leave the country with 320 tarantulas, 110 centipedes and nine bullet ants strapped to his body.
Boissonnault out of cabinet to 'focus on clearing the allegations,' Trudeau announces
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced embattled minister Randy Boissonnault is out of cabinet.
Baby dies after being reported missing in midtown Toronto: police
A four-month-old baby is dead after what Toronto police are calling a “suspicious incident” at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city’s midtown area on Wednesday afternoon.
Sask. woman who refused to provide breath sample did not break the law, court finds
A Saskatchewan woman who refused to provide a breath sample after being stopped by police in Regina did not break the law – as the officer's request was deemed not lawful given the circumstances.
Parole board reverses decision and will allow families of Paul Bernardo's victims to attend upcoming parole hearing in person
The families of the victims of Paul Bernardo will be allowed to attend the serial killer’s upcoming parole hearing in person, the Parole Board of Canada (PBC) says.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Calgary gorilla died after being hit by a door: officials
The Calgary Zoo says its two-year-old western lowland gorilla named Eyare died after being hit by a hydraulic door at the rear of the exhibit.
-
‘She’s an entertainer through and through’: 100-year-old Calendar Girl steals the show in Nanton
There is quite the buzz around the small southern Alberta town of Nanton over its fall stage production, and for more reasons than one.
-
Police investigating Hillhurst fire they believe was deliberately set
Calgary police are seeking public assistance in relation to a Tuesday fire in Hillhurst that they believe was deliberately set.
Lethbridge
-
Giving Machine at Lethbridge's Park Place Mall sells you things that go straight to people in need
There’s a new way to give this holiday season.
-
Charges laid in September assault of 16-year-old: Lethbridge police
Lethbridge police say four teenagers have been arrested in connection with an autumn attack that saw a 16-year-old badly injured.
-
Lethbridge-West voters heading to the polls on December 18
Some Lethbridge residents will be heading to the polls next month to elect their next MLA. The Government of Alberta announced the Lethbridge-West byelection will take place on Dec. 18.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan teen still recovering in hospital after being set on fire at school
A 15-year-old girl who was set on fire at a Saskatoon high school earlier this fall is still recovering in hospital.
-
Saskatoon teen pleads guilty in high-speed crash that killed 16-year-old
A Saskatoon teen accused of driving a car involved in a high-speed crash that killed a 16-year-old last spring has pleaded guilty to his charges.
-
Former Sask. Party MLA Greg Lawrence pleads guilty in assault case
Former Saskatchewan Party MLA Greg Lawrence has been sentenced to 12 months probation – after pleading guilty to one count of assault.
Regina
-
Former Sask. Party MLA Greg Lawrence pleads guilty in assault case
Former Saskatchewan Party MLA Greg Lawrence has been sentenced to 12 months probation – after pleading guilty to one count of assault.
-
Sask. woman who refused to provide breath sample did not break the law, court finds
A Saskatchewan woman who refused to provide a breath sample after being stopped by police in Regina did not break the law – as the officer's request was deemed not lawful given the circumstances.
-
Winter storm creates treacherous driving conditions in Regina and around southern Sask.
Many commuters in and outside of Regina are facing tough driving conditions Wednesday morning following a significant snowfall on Tuesday that has closed highways and snarled traffic on many of the city's main throughfares.
Vancouver
-
UBC investigating instructor following leaked audio of anti-Israel rant
A UBC instructor is facing backlash following the release of a 12-minute audio file from a lecture she gave on Sept. 18.
-
Hotel reinstates man's booking for Vancouver Taylor Swift weekend after claiming 'technical issue' forced it to cancel
The scramble for accommodations in Vancouver during Taylor Swift's three-night Eras Tour finale got another unwilling participant Monday.
-
B.C. condo owner fined $30K over noise from son's piano playing
A B.C. woman was fined tens of thousands of dollars for violating noise bylaws in her condo because her son practised piano in the family's unit, according to the Civil Resolution Tribunal.
Vancouver Island
-
1 unaccounted for after Nanaimo house fire, police say
One person is unaccounted for after a fire that destroyed a home in Nanaimo's south end Wednesday morning.
-
Massive fire destroys under-construction condo building in Saanich
An under-construction condo building in Saanich was engulfed in flames in the early morning hours Wednesday, forcing the evacuation of nearby residents.
-
B.C. Conservative leader names shadow cabinet, gives job to controversial member
B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad has assigned jobs to 41 of his 44-member caucus, including giving a critic's position to MLA Brent Chapman, who faced calls to step down during the campaign over controversial social media remarks.
Toronto
-
Baby dies after being reported missing in midtown Toronto: police
A four-month-old baby is dead after what Toronto police are calling a “suspicious incident” at a Toronto Community Housing building in the city’s midtown area on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Toronto moving to install side guards on its heavy trucks to reduce pedestrian and cyclist deaths
Toronto is looking to retrofit its heavy-duty vehicles with side guards in an effort to reduce pedestrian deaths.
-
Markham man agrees to remove backyard hockey rink after years-long faceoff with city, neighbours
A Markham hockey buff who built a massive backyard ice rink without permissions or permits has reluctantly agreed to remove the sprawling surface, following a years-long dispute with the city and his neighbours.
Montreal
-
Sante Quebec extends transition period for dual-job health care workers
Facing criticism for requiring health care workers with two jobs within the public system to choose one to comply with labour laws, Santé Québec has announced a one-year extension to the transition period.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Trump picks former congressman Pete Hoekstra to be ambassador to Canada
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has nominated former diplomat and U.S. congressman Pete Hoekstra to be the American ambassador to Canada.
-
'It changed my life': Montreal-area woman learning how to walk after being hit by stray bullet
A 24-year-old woman is learning how to walk again after being shot while lying in her bed in Repentigny, Que.
Atlantic
-
School bus hits vehicles, pushes one into home in Middle Sackville, N.S.
A school bus hit parked vehicles and pushed one into a Middle Sackville, N.S., home Wednesday afternoon.
-
N.S. teen caught on video driving close to 200 km/h, holding liquor: Yarmouth RCMP
A 19-year-old is facing charges after video of him allegedly driving close to 200 km/h while holding alcohol was shared on social media in the Yarmouth, N.S., area.
-
Police search for N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrant
The RCMP in Nova Scotia is searching for a man wanted on a provincewide warrant following an incident in North Preston.
Winnipeg
-
'It's definitely frightening': Woman warns of scammers posing as Manitoba Hydro workers
A Winnipeg woman is warning others to be on guard after she was nearly duped by an elaborate scam involving fake Manitoba Hydro workers, Bitcoin machines, and a “frightening” amount of her own personal information.
-
Contraband cigarettes impacting tax dollars according to new report
Illegal cigarettes in Manitoba are taking a big chunk out of the market.
-
Muddy riverbank finds reveal Winnipeg’s past
A recent drop in river levels are turning back the pages of time in Winnipeg and are opening the doors to a hobby that is attracting people who aren’t afraid to get their feet wet and their hands dirty with an interest in Manitoba history, also known as mudlarking.
Ottawa
-
TransitNext submits ‘substantial completion notice’ for Trillium Line
The consortium responsible for building Ottawa's new north-south line, TransitNext, says it is ready for the City of Ottawa to begin the final phase of approvals before opening the line to the public.
-
Here's where 39 photo radar cameras will be installed in Ottawa over the next 14 months
Thirty-nine new photo radar cameras will be installed to keep an eye on Ottawa roads over the next 14 months, including on roads in the rural villages of Dunrobin, Manotick, Richmond and Vars.
-
High-end fitness gym Altea Ottawa opens on Wednesday
One of Canada's premier high-end gym chains is set to open in Ottawa on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Unattended cooking to blame for North Bay house fire, landlord fined
The owner at a North Bay rental home has been fined and seven people displaced after a kitchen fire Tuesday.
-
Sudbury ponders options to fix crumbling College Street underpass, city's oldest bridge
Next week, Sudbury city council will decide how to rehabilitate the College Street underpass, which was built in 1949.
-
Swiftie's friendship bracelet beads confiscated at Calgary airport
A Canadian Taylor Swift fan has some 'Bad Blood' with the Calgary International Airport after security staff confiscated hundreds of dollars worth of beads she was going to use to make friendship bracelets.
Barrie
-
Possible explosives found inside RV after 16 hour standoff in Barrie, Ont. parking lot
Several apparent homemade explosive devices were found inside an RV where an allegedly armed man had barricaded himself for 16 hours, forcing evacuations in the north end of Barrie, police said.
-
Coalition of councillors oppose use of notwithstanding clause to deal with encampments
Weeks after more than a dozen mayors, including Barrie mayor Alex Nuttall, signed a letter to Premier Doug Ford asking him to consider using the notwithstanding clause as cities struggle with how to handle growing encampments, a coalition of councillors are speaking out against its potential use.
-
Contraband valued at over $101K seized at Gravenhurst, Ont. prison
Officials say staff at a Gravenhurst prison seized a package containing contraband, including tobacco and crystal methamphetamine, with an estimated institutional value of nearly $102,000 from a suspected drone drop.
Kitchener
-
Pricey WRPS budget sparks hours-long debate with regional councillors
The Waterloo Regional Police Service presented their 2025 budget, totaling $252.5 million, to the Region of Waterloo’s Strategic Planning and Budget Committee on Wednesday morning.
-
Teen skateboarder asks Guelph council for skatepark improvements
A young skateboarder is asking Guelph’s city council to make improvements to her local skatepark.
-
Parole board reverses decision and will allow families of Paul Bernardo's victims to attend upcoming parole hearing in person
The families of the victims of Paul Bernardo will be allowed to attend the serial killer’s upcoming parole hearing in person, the Parole Board of Canada (PBC) says.
London
-
'My two daughters were sleeping': London Ont. family in shock after their home riddled with gunfire
A London father and son they’re shocked and confused after their home was riddled with bullets while young children were sleeping inside.
-
'They were pausing it': One of the largest alcoholic beverage companies in the world has put a hold on a St. Clair Township plant
They were raising a glass to a new business in St. Clair Township, but now it appears the cap has to go back on the bottle.
-
'A slap in the face': Defence wants three years for man who killed 11-year-old St. Thomas boy while driving impaired
Back in July, Nicolas Lemke plead guilty to impaired driving causing the death of Aiden Curtis, and impaired driving causing bodily harm to two other adults who were injured.
Windsor
-
video
video Windsor man pleads guilty to alcohol-fuelled stabbing of his partner
*WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some may find disturbing. Reader's discretion is advised.*
-
video
video As Town of Essex faces six per cent tax increase, why are so many municipalities' budgets stretched?
Town of Essex councillors have voted not to move ahead with a hiring freeze meant to tackle a six per cent tax levy increase that is currently on the table.
-
video
video Holiday light by-law drives family out of Kingsville
A Kingsville family, who for years put up elaborate Christmas lights and decor outside their home on Marshwoods Boulevard, has instead put up a for sale sign this year.