Premier Rachel Notley has sent another threat to British Columbia for their roadblocks to slow down Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Pipeline project.

On Monday, a day after Notley met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and B.C.’s Premier John Horgan in Ottawa to discuss the pipeline, the Alberta government introduced Bill 12, Preserving Canada’s Economic Prosperity Act.

Bill 12 could, as early as next month, reduce the amount of oil and gas companies send to B.C. The province would require companies to acquire a license in order to export gas, crude oil or refined fuels out of Alberta.

This legislation is expected to increase the already rising gas prices in B.C., but Notley says the move is being made with the best interest of Albertans in mind.

“The bill sends a clear message: We will use every tool at our disposal to defend Albertans (and) to defend our resources,” Notley said Monday.

Under these conditions, the Minister of Energy could decide when, and for how long, companies can export to B.C., the methods they are allowed to use to export their products, and how much oil or gas they can send out west.

“Through Bill 12, we are insuring that natural gas, crude oil, and refined fuels will only be exported from Alberta if that action is in the public interest of our province,” Minister of Energy Marg McCuaig-Boyd said.

Companies that fail to follow Alberta’s guidelines, if the bill is passed, could be fined up to $10 million per day, and $1 million for individuals.

About 80,000 barrels of refined fuels are exported from Alberta to British Columbia per day.

Kinder Morgan announced in early April that it is pulling back on spending for the Trans Mountain Pipeline and gave the federal government a May 31 deadline to find a solution.

After Sunday’s meeting, Notley and Trudeau insisted the project would be completed, but Horgan maintained his anti-pipeline position, and the Alberta Premier added more pressure.

“I remain confident that we will not have to use it,” Notley said. “But I’m also making sure we are ready.”

With files from Shanelle Kaul and The Canadian Press