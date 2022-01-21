Alberta RCMP investigating after child found wandering on highway near St. Paul
Alberta RCMP say they are investigating after a child was found wandering on a highway near a town northeast of Edmonton earlier this week.
Police in St. Paul say in a news release that they received a report about the child at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
They say a concerned motorist found the child on Highway 881 near Township Road 582 and brought the child to the RCMP detachment.
Police say they have started an investigation and are looking for dashcam footage from the area on Tuesday morning.
Earlier this week, St. Paul Education issued a statement on its website saying it was investigating after kindergarten student remained on a bus after it was returned to the driver's yard following morning drop off.
They say the child left the bus and found their way to a road in a rural area, where a concerned citizen intervened and took the child to the RCMP.
“Drivers are trained to do a mandatory walk through of their bus to ensure it is empty before leaving it,” said the statement from board chairwoman Heather Starosielski and Glen Brodziak, superintendent of schools. “Our initial review indicates this was not done.”
They said the driver has been removed from his duties pending an investigation.
The statement said schools also typically call home to confirm any student absences.
“Our normal procedure is for schools to start to make in-person phone calls at 8:45 a.m. each day beginning with the youngest children first,” it said. “The delay in noting the absence was in part due to the large number of absences that day in the school as a result of several buses not running due to varying road conditions.”
The statement said the school division is reviewing its transportation practices as well as its student absence reporting process.
“We will also fully co-operate should there be an RCMP investigation,” it added.
They said they are thankful for the safe return of the child and the quick response from the concerned citizen.
Environment Canada shows the temperatures in the area hovered around -24 C on Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2022.
