EDMONTON -- RCMP officers in Alberta joined colleagues across the country on Friday to honour the people killed in Nova Scotia on the weekend.

RCMP Cst. Heidi Stevenson and 21 civilians died in the mass killing.

The National Police Federation declared Friday a day of mourning.

Members in Alberta were asked to wear red and observe a moment of reflection in their own way due to COVID-19 and physical distancing guidelines.

"It's not just us that's grieving, it's the entire country," Parkland RCMP Detachment Commander Insp. Mike Lokken told CTV News Edmonton. "And this is making it really tough when you don’t have that physical aspect of being able to give somebody a hug or be there in person to show your condolences."

Mourning is isolation, people shared their respects on social media.

A virtual vigil for the victims will also be held Friday. 'Nova Scotia Remembers' will be broadcast at 4 p.m. on CTV News Channel and CTVNews.ca.