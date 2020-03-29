Alberta records third COVID-19 death, announces 40 more cases
In this illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). THE CANADIAN PRESS/CDC via AP, File
EDMONTON -- The province of Alberta announced on Sunday that a third person has died from COVID-19.
Additionally, 40 new cases of COVID-19 were announced, bringing the province’s total to 661.
The increase is the smallest one reported in Alberta since Mar. 21, when the total number of new cases was 21.
Saturday marked the biggest single day jump in cases, when 79 were reported.
The case breakdown is as follows
- 408 cases in the Calgary zone
- 149 cases in the Edmonton zone
- 46 cases in the Central zone
- 45 cases in the North zone
- 12 cases in the South zone
- One case in a zone that is yet to be confirmed
There are 41 people in hospital, and 14 in intensive care as result of the virus. So far 73 people have recovered.
There was no news conference held on Sunday, instead the province put the numbers out in a written release.
The news conferences are expected to resume on Monday.