EDMONTON -- The province of Alberta announced on Sunday that a third person has died from COVID-19.

Additionally, 40 new cases of COVID-19 were announced, bringing the province’s total to 661.

The increase is the smallest one reported in Alberta since Mar. 21, when the total number of new cases was 21.

Saturday marked the biggest single day jump in cases, when 79 were reported.

The case breakdown is as follows

408 cases in the Calgary zone

149 cases in the Edmonton zone

46 cases in the Central zone

45 cases in the North zone

12 cases in the South zone

One case in a zone that is yet to be confirmed

There are 41 people in hospital, and 14 in intensive care as result of the virus. So far 73 people have recovered.

There was no news conference held on Sunday, instead the province put the numbers out in a written release.

The news conferences are expected to resume on Monday.