EDMONTON -- Alberta counted 64 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting more than 10,000 tests since Saturday's update.

The latest data brings the active case count to 355, with 44 people in hospital, including six in ICUs.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, also reported three new deaths as a result of the coronavirus.

There have been 7,202 cases of COVID-19 and 149 deaths since the pandemic started.

Alberta Health Services has now conducted more than 300,000 tests.