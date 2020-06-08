Advertisement
Edmonton News | Local Breaking | CTV News Edmonton
Alberta registers 64 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in last 48 hours
Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provided an update, from Edmonton on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
EDMONTON -- Alberta counted 64 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting more than 10,000 tests since Saturday's update.
The latest data brings the active case count to 355, with 44 people in hospital, including six in ICUs.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, also reported three new deaths as a result of the coronavirus.
There have been 7,202 cases of COVID-19 and 149 deaths since the pandemic started.
Alberta Health Services has now conducted more than 300,000 tests.