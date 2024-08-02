Alberta renewable energy pause has left legacy of cancelled development: study
Alberta's seven-month moratorium on renewable power approvals has left a legacy of dozens of cancelled projects and legal uncertainty, says an analysis done on the one-year anniversary of the move.
The clean energy think tank The Pembina Institute says in a report released Friday that 53 wind and solar projects were abandoned after the United Conservative Party government paused approvals for seven months then failed to clarify new rules for those developments.
The capacity of the cancelled projects adds up to more than 8,600 megawatts of generation — more than enough to power every home in Alberta, the report says. Many of those projects would have come with substantial storage capacity.
Another 42 projects have delayed their in-service date by an average of 15 months.
The province — once Canada's hotbed of renewable activity — has seen three new projects come before its system operator since the moratorium was announced Aug. 2, 2023.
"No one that wasn't already in Alberta is looking at Alberta," said Will Noel, one of the report's authors.
Alberta's minister of affordability and utilities called the report "misinformation."
"(The institute's) latest report yet again puts ideology before common sense and intentionally misconstrues the facts," Nathan Neudorf said in a statement.
On Aug. 3, 2023, the province announced no new renewable generation applications would be approved while it considered their effects on agriculture, the environment, municipalities and "pristine viewscapes." That pause came off in February and a new series of draft guidelines on where and how solar and wind projects could proceed was instituted.
Based on information from the Alberta Utilities Commission and the Alberta Electric System Operator, the report says before the moratorium was imposed, there were 118 projects that had notified the system operator of their intention to proceed.
"Looking at the electricity system operator’s project queue is a good reflection of the renewable development interest in Alberta," said co-author Jason Wang in an email. "The first step in any type of electricity project development is to submit project plans and engineering details to the (system operator) before projects seek regulatory approval."
Of those projects, 33 have been cancelled.
The report also says many projects tried to move forward despite the pause by "clustering" their proposals before the system operator in hopes of being grandfathered. Twenty of those have since been cancelled.
Neudorf said basing the report on notices to the system operator distorts its findings. He said before the moratorium, 13 projects had applied to the utilities commission.
"The Pembina Institute is ignoring the reality that not every proposed energy project leads to shovels in the ground," he said.
"What we have in truth is a growing queue for energy projects, not a shrinking one. Alberta continues to be a leader in renewable energy and jurisdiction of choice for investors."
Projects listed by the system operator are often abandoned before they apply for regulatory approval. But the report found cancellations also increased after the moratorium.
In the two full years before the moratorium, an average of 13 per cent of the renewables generating capacity before the system operator was squelched. In the six months before the moratorium, cancellations reached 23 per cent.
That figure skyrocketed after the pause was imposed. Between August 2023 and July 2024, 43 per cent of the generating capacity before the system operator was cancelled.
The report also says none of the guidelines for renewables development have been finalized.
"There's a draft map," said Noel. "It still says draft. There's no official draft."
Final drafts have been promised by the end of the year.
Project proponents have blamed the new rules for at least some of the cancellations. TransAlta CEO John Kousinioris said in May that his company walked away from 300 megawatts of renewable generation because of the restrictions.
Meanwhile, other jurisdictions are moving forward.
Ontario has announced plans for 5,000 megawatts of wind and solar over the next decade. Nova Scotia has committed to getting 80 per cent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030. Hydro-Québec says it will add 10,000 megawatts of new wind capacity to its network by 2035.
In April, BC Hydro called for bids to add about three million megawatt-hours by 2028. That's expected to generate up to $3.6 billion in investment and create up to 1,500 jobs a year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2024.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Justin Timberlake pleads not guilty in DWI case
Justin Timberlake has pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated stemming from an arrest earlier this summer in New York.
First Nation chief says B.C. landslide doubled in size, sparks concerns
The chief of Williams Lake First Nation says a landslide of debris that has dammed the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior has nearly doubled in size since Wednesday.
BREAKING Quadruple shooting in Stratford, Ont. leaves 2 dead, 2 others airlifted to hospital
Two people have been killed and two others are injured following an overnight shooting in Stratford, Ont.
Opinion Royal retreat: Who's in and who's out at Balmoral Castle this summer?
Balmoral Castle, nestled in the heart of Scotland's picturesque Aberdeenshire, has long been a cherished retreat for the Royal Family, is being open to the public for the first time in history. CTV's royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the history of this storied retreat as well as royals who will -- and won't -- make an appearance there this summer.
Overwhelmed by heat? The culprit may be in your medicine cabinet
When Adelaide Saywell posted on TikTok last month advising people who take SSRIs, a commonly-prescribed antidepressant, to take extra care in the heat, it went viral and sparked a deluge of comments.
Scientists reveal new details about 'screaming' Egyptian mummy's life and death
Fascinated by the 'screaming woman' who died 3,500 years ago, researchers used CT scans other techniques to understand what might have caused her striking expression.
Planning to rent a car, house or pool through an app? Here's what you should know
Experts say the flexibility offered by popular peer-to-peer marketplace apps comes with risks.
Long weekend weather: Heat waves drag on across the country
As Canadians head into the long weekend, forecasters say most of the country will experience heat warnings over the coming days.
Opinion These are the must-watch movies of 2024
Plenty of movies that don't have the benefits of a bloated marketing budget or 'round-the-world publicity can still provide a big bang for your entertainment buck. Film expert Richard Crouse looks at five of 2024's must-see movies you may have missed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier to have closed-door meeting with members of LGBTQ community
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will be having a closed-door meeting with members of the LGBTQ community in Calgary on Friday.
-
Calgary home sales decline 10% in July from last year, prices rise: board
The Calgary Real Estate Board says July home sales dropped 10 per cent year-over-year as 2,380 properties were sold.
-
Misleading late-term abortion claim circulated; Alberta government won't comment
In its latest handout, the group Prolife Alberta writes "late-term abortions are happening in Alberta, often resulting in fully born babies being left to die."
Lethbridge
-
Businesses in Lethbridge seeing boost in business as heat warning remains in effect
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
-
Dawgs topple Bulls 9-7 in opener of season’s final home stand
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
-
Missing Lethbridge 74-year-old located safe
Lethbridge police have located a missing woman.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon councillors eliminate minimum parking requirements
Saskatoon city council unanimously voted to remove minimum on-site parking requirements for new developments at a public hearing on Wednesday.
-
The Broadway Roastery closes namesake location in Saskatoon
The beloved Broadway Roastery coffee shop on Broadway Avenue is closing its doors after 31 years, leaving the community it served feeling a little more tired and nostalgic.
-
Saskatoon's mayor says Saskatchewan is not ready for drug decriminalization
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark says that, right now, he doesn’t think drug decriminalization is the way to tackle the addiction crisis in Saskatchewan.
Regina
-
Regina Beach 'not suitable for swimming' due to E. coli outbreak
Swimmers are being advised to stay out of the water at Regina Beach due to high levels of E. coli.
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest ex-priest in Regina for historic sexual assault of 11-year-old girl
Officers from the RCMP detachment in Russell, Manitoba arrested an 81-year-old former priest in Regina for a charge of sexual assault dating back to 1970.
-
Thousands flock to the 2024 Queen City Ex
The 2024 edition of the Queen City Ex (QCX) is now underway with a few notable additions.
Vancouver
-
First Nation chief says B.C. landslide doubled in size, sparks concerns
The chief of Williams Lake First Nation says a landslide of debris that has dammed the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior has nearly doubled in size since Wednesday.
-
B.C. man takes public transit all the way to Mexico
William Hui did not cheat. He set his own rules and then planned his route carefully, determined to make it all the way to Tijuana without flying or using Greyhound and Amtrak.
-
‘A bit of a gong show’: Former Vancouver mayor weighs in on integrity commissioner suspension
Vancouver’s former mayor is criticizing his successor and the ABC-majority council for deciding to launch a third-party review of an oversight body.
Vancouver Island
-
First Nation chief says B.C. landslide doubled in size, sparks concerns
The chief of Williams Lake First Nation says a landslide of debris that has dammed the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior has nearly doubled in size since Wednesday.
-
B.C. man takes public transit all the way to Mexico
William Hui did not cheat. He set his own rules and then planned his route carefully, determined to make it all the way to Tijuana without flying or using Greyhound and Amtrak.
-
Convicted B.C. double murderer given full parole
A man convicted in the notorious double murder of two women in Tsawwassen in 1990 when he was a teenager has been granted full parole.
Toronto
-
'I have two people hiding in the trees:' Video shows arrest of Markham carjacking suspects
York Regional Police have released new video footage showing a carjacking in Markham and the eventual arrest of two suspects hours later.
-
What's open and closed in Toronto over the August long weekend
The August long weekend is upon us, meaning that some businesses and services will be closed come Monday.
-
Police watchdog now investigating Milton collision that killed three people
Ontario’s police watchdog has launched an investigation into a deadly collision in Milton back in March.
Montreal
-
Child, 4, drowns in a residential pool in Beauharnois
A four-year-old child drowned in a residential swimming pool in Beauharnois, in the Monteregie, on Thursday evening.
-
Overwhelmed by heat? The culprit may be in your medicine cabinet
When Adelaide Saywell posted on TikTok last month advising people who take SSRIs, a commonly-prescribed antidepressant, to take extra care in the heat, it went viral and sparked a deluge of comments.
-
Felix Auger-Aliassime falls to Carlos Alcaraz in Paris Games semifinals
Carlos Alcaraz moved one win away from becoming the youngest man to win an Olympics tennis singles gold medal, beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-1 in the Paris Games semifinals on Friday.
Atlantic
-
79-year-old man arrested after shooting in Clementsvale, N.S.
A 79-year-old man is facing several charges in connection to a shooting in Clementsvale, N.S., earlier this week.
-
Maritime gas prices mostly unchanged heading into long weekend
Most gas prices held steady or fell slightly in the Maritimes ahead of the August long weekend.
-
Teams from P.E.I., N.S. heading to Alberta this weekend to help fight wildfire
Teams of firefighters from Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia will travel to Alberta this weekend to help with the wildfire situation in the province.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg seeing rise in million dollar homes
The number of million dollar homes in Winnipeg is growing.
-
Sentencing for former fashion mogul Peter Nygard pushed to September
Sentencing for former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been pushed back once again following a request by the Crown for an adjournment.
-
Manitoba's police watchdog investigating death following attempted traffic stop
Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 26-year-old woman following an attempted traffic stop Wednesday afternoon near the Perimeter Highway.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man facing child luring charges
Ottawa police say a 33-year-old man is facing child luring charges following an investigation that was started by Waterloo Regional Police Service in December 2023.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 2-5
The Glengarry Highland Games, buskers on Sparks Street, chamber music at Ottawa Chamberfest, Atletico Ottawa and fireworks over the Ottawa River. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this holiday weekend.
-
CLOSER LOOK
CLOSER LOOK Long weekend cross-border travel: What you need to know
The Civic Holiday long weekend is one of the busiest travel weekends of the year in Canada. When it comes to crossing the border, what do you need to know?
Northern Ontario
-
Overwhelmed by heat? The culprit may be in your medicine cabinet
When Adelaide Saywell posted on TikTok last month advising people who take SSRIs, a commonly-prescribed antidepressant, to take extra care in the heat, it went viral and sparked a deluge of comments.
-
Two youths charged, 19-year-old in hospital after stabbing
Two teens have been charged in a stabbing in Batchewana First Nation that sent a 19-year-old to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.
-
Sault police seize $43K in cocaine and fentanyl, two loaded handguns in drug bust
More than $43,000 in suspected cocaine and fentanyl were seized by Sault police along with two loaded handguns during a drug bust at Grace Street apartment Wednesday.
Barrie
-
Highway 9 closed after serious collision
Police have closed Highway 9 east of Orangeville due to a serious early-morning collision.
-
Environment Canada issues special weather statement
Thunderstorms and torrential rain are in the forecast for central Ontario.
-
Fentanyl poisoning kills two and threatens others in Grey Bruce
Two people have died after smoking fentanyl in Grey Bruce County.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Quadruple shooting in Stratford, Ont. leaves 2 dead, 2 others airlifted to hospital
Two people have been killed and two others are injured following an overnight shooting in Stratford, Ont.
-
Conestoga college reports nearly $252 million surplus
Conestoga College has reported a surplus of $251,646,838 this year and, according to financial statements, the Kitchener, Ont. school more than doubled last year’s surplus.
-
Dramatic takedown in Kitchener caught on camera
Waterloo Regional Police say a high-risk arrest on Monday is linked to lengthy drug investigation in Kitchener.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Quadruple shooting in Stratford, Ont. leaves 2 dead, 2 others airlifted to hospital
Two people have been killed and two others are injured following an overnight shooting in Stratford, Ont.
-
Search resumes for child reported seen entering Thames River
Crews are back in the Thames River in London on Friday, searching for a child last seen entering the water.
-
Special weather statement in effect for most of the region
Heavy rain and slow-moving thunderstorms are moving through the region with the possibility of torrential downpours.
Windsor
-
Here’s when local Olympians are competing this weekend
Wondering when Windsor-Essex Olympians are competing over the Civic long weekend? Here’s a full list.
-
Sea-Doo operator found safe in Lake Erie
Police have located a man previously reported missing on Lake Erie.
-
Canada's Sophiane Methot wins bronze in trampoline
Canada's Sophiane Methot has won the bronze medal in women's trampoline gymnastics at the Paris Olympics.