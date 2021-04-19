EDMONTON -- Alberta reported a positivity rate of 11 per cent on Monday after another 1,391 people tested positive for COVID-19.

The province, which has added more than 1,000 cases for 13 days straight, has 18,424 active infections. Nearly 57 per cent are variants of concerns.

The Calgary zone nearly doubles the Edmonton zone in cases with 8,025 and 4,887, respectively.

There are 460 people in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of nine since Sunday's update, and 104 of them are in the ICU.

As of the end of Sunday, Alberta had administered 1,166,125 vaccine doses.

Starting Tuesday, Albertans 40-54 can begin to get the AstraZeneca shot previously only allowed for people aged 55-64.