EDMONTON -- Alberta on Friday reported 1,690 COVID-19 cases and a positivity rate of 9.7 per cent after more than 17,500 tests.

The province has 19,446 active cases, with 60 per cent of them linked to variants of concern.

Hospitalizations increased by 31 in the past 24 hours to a total of 549, with 125 patients in ICU.

More than 1.3 million Albertans have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine dose as of the end of Thursday, and just over 260,000 are fully immunized.

Alberta has reported 178,777 cases and 2,059 deaths since March 2020.