EDMONTON -- Alberta is reporting 1,980 COVID-19 cases on Friday after nearly 19,000 tests.

Out of the 24,860 active cases provincewide, 10,859 are in the Calgary zone and 5,969 in the Edmonton zone.

Alberta identified another 479 variant infections on Friday.

The provincehas reported 2,106 deaths due to COVID-19 since March 2020 after four more deaths were announced on Friday.

There are 659 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 including 150 in intensive case.

Nearly 1.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered as of May 6, when a one-day high of 57,716 Albertans received a shot.