EDMONTON -- Jason Kenney pleaded for Albertans to follow the COVID-19 public health restrictions in place as the province reported 2,012 new cases, including 1,900 variant infections.

There are now 23,608 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta – the highest amount of total infections in the province throughout the pandemic.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said the province completed about 15,000 tests Monday, bringing the positivity rate to 13.2 per cent – another pandemic high.

There are now 658 Albertans in hospital, an increase from 648 on Sunday. ICU admissions were at 154 people in the province.

Alberta now has a seven day average of new cases at 1,969.

Four new deaths were reported Monday.

Kenney encouraged all Albertans to take COVID-19 seriously.

He added that a new set of restrictions are being developed by the province and that more details will be announced Tuesday.

“Put our healthcare system first,” Kenney said. “We all want to see this pandemic over.”

