EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 465 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 197 new variant cases.

There are 290 people in hospital with 53 in the intensive care unit.

There are currently 6,231 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.

Of the new cases reported Tuesday, 195 are the B.1.1.7 variant first discovered in the U.K. There was also two new cases of the P.1 variant first discovered in Brazil reported.

Alberta has the highest amount of COVID-19 variant cases in Canada as of Tuesday. There are currently 1,127 active variant cases in the province.

There has been 134,653 people in the province who have recovered from COVID-19 and 1,971 deaths due to the disease.

Over the last 24 hours, there were 7,328 COVID-19 tests completed, resulting in a positivity rate of 6.6 per cent, according to Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.

There have been 497,280 vaccine doses administered in Alberta as of March 22.