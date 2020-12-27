EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 500 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, but only 6,900 tests were processed the day before.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw noted that the numbers were lower because fewer people were tested on Christmas Day.

The positivity rate currently sits at 7 per cent for the province, and hospitalizations and ICU admissions are stable.

The number of deaths has not been released.

Comprehensive updates are scheduled to resume in the new year.