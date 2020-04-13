EDMONTON -- Alberta reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths Monday.

On Sunday, the province announced 82 new cases, bringing the total to 1,651. Nearly half of the total cases — 823 — have recovered from the virus.

Alberta reported four more deaths on Sunday, including two residents at Calgary's McKenzie Towne Long Term Care Home where a total of 20 people have died after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Forty-four Albertans have died as a result of the virus.

There are currently 44 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 14 in intensive care.

Alberta Health Services conducted 2,038 tests between Saturday and Sunday.

On Sunday, Alberta announced continuing care workers will be required to wear masks when working directly with patients or in patient areas.

