EDMONTON -- The Alberta government reported 98 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the province's total to 1,348.

One more person has died as a result of the novel coronavirus in Alberta, Premier Jason Kenney said. The death toll is now 24.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Alberta will provide its latest COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m. Monday — one month after the province's first presumptive case of the virus now running rampant through Canada and the rest of the world.

The province has reported 1,250 cases of the new coronavirus to date, after it confirmed 106 new cases on Saturday and 69 on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 23 over the weekend.

Alberta Health Services conducted 698 tests between Saturday and Sunday, after an approximately daily average of 4,000 last week.

Of the more than 1,000 patients, just 279 have recovered from the deadly virus.

As of 9:25 a.m., there were 15,853 cases of COVID-19 and 293 deaths in Canada.