Alberta's oil and gas tax policies threaten rural viability, municipalities say
The Rural Municipalities of Alberta (RMA) says a series of Government of Alberta policy decisions have cost its members $332 million in tax revenue over the last three years, and the group is urging the province to make changes to ease the financial strain on rural communities.
“This is not just about taxes—it’s about the long-term viability of rural Alberta. Municipalities need stable revenue streams to support roads, bridges, and services that benefit both residents and the oil and gas industry. Instead of that, we’re seeing the implementation of policies that equate to a handout of companies, many of which, quite frankly, don’t need them,” said RMA President Paul McLauchlin.
McLauchlin said policy decisions that cut costs for the oil and gas industry failed to consider the impact on the rural communities those companies operate in.
RMA identifies four issues that have resulted in lost revenue it says threatens long-term rural sustainability: the elimination of the well drilling equipment tax, a 35 per cent property tax reduction on shallow gas wells, a temporary tax holiday on new wells, and millions in unpaid taxes from the oil and gas industry.
The well drilling equipment tax rate was set to zero in 2020, one of several government of Alberta incentives it said were needed to keep the province’s energy sector competitive during an economic downturn.
Though the tax was originally slated to return in 2024, Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver notified municipalities in December that the province intended to eliminate the tax rather than reinstate it.
The tax can net municipalities up to $25,000 per well, and its absence has been a huge hit to rural coffers. Athabasca County has estimated it missed out on $430,000 in income from wells drilled in 2021 alone.
An RMA survey of its members found that at the end of 2023, oil and gas companies owed at least $251 million in unpaid municipal property taxes.
“If the policies were designed to spur a particular type of growth or activity in specific regions, municipalities may be open to supporting them. Instead, we see broad industry subsidization, with no reporting or measurement of if or how the reduced tax payments led to more activity, or whether money saved was reinvested in Alberta,” McLauchlin said.
RMA says it will be releasing a series of reports in the coming weeks that highlight the financial impacts these policies have had on rural municipalities and make policy recommendations to the province.
Police arrest Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides
Police have arrested a Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides and investigators say that they believe two of the victims may have been 'randomly targeted.'
NDP house leader says House dysfunction will be a factor in future confidence votes
NDP House leader Peter Julian says there's more his party wants to do in Parliament before the next election, but if the current dysfunction continues it will become a factor in how they vote on a confidence measure.
Former Colorado county clerk Tina Peters sentenced to 9 years for voting data scheme
A judge ripped into a Colorado county clerk for her crimes and lies before sentencing her Thursday to nine years behind bars for a data-breach scheme spawned from the rampant false claims about voting machine fraud in the 2020 presidential race.
Youth pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of P.E.I. teen Tyson MacDonald
A teen charged with the murder of another teen on Prince Edward Island last year has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.
Jury begins deliberations in Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial
The jury tasked with determining if Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard sexually assaulted a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago began deliberating Friday after nearly two weeks of testimony that saw the singer and his accuser give starkly different accounts of what happened.
Here's what the jury didn't hear in Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial
A northeastern Ontario jury has started deliberating in Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial, we can now tell you what they weren't allowed to hear.
2 dead after fire rips through historic building in Old Montreal
At least two people are dead and others are injured after a fire ripped through a century-old building in Old Montreal early Friday morning, sources told Noovo Info.
Canadian family stuck in Lebanon anxiously awaits flight options amid Israeli strikes
A Canadian man who is trapped in Lebanon with his family says they are anxiously waiting for seats on a flight out of the country, as a barrage of Israeli airstrikes continues.
Yazidi woman captured by ISIS rescued in Gaza after more than a decade in captivity
A 21-year-old Yazidi woman has been rescued from Gaza where she had been held captive by Hamas for years after being trafficked by ISIS.
