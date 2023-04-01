Alberta's provincial court receives new name that communicates purpose 'more clearly'

The provincial court in Alberta has officially changed its name.

As of Saturday, the Provincial Court of Alberta will now be known as the Alberta Court of Justice.

According to the province, the change better represents the trial-level court's work and its independence.

The move was announced in October, following the name change for the superior court initiated by the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

As temporary signage is unveiled, the change will also see judges' official titles changed to justice.

To save costs, the province held off on updating permanent signage to the Court of King's Bench until the new lower court name also changed.

"Over the past five decades, Alberta’s front-line, trial-level court has grown in size and complexity, and has evolved to meet the changing needs of the province and its people," said Derek Redman, chief justice.

"We have requested this new name to reflect that growth and that evolution," Redman added. "The name Alberta Court of Justice more clearly communicates the nature, purpose, and independence of our work on behalf of Albertans."

The Alberta Court of Justice is the province's busiest court, with more than 500,000 people interacting with it and most criminal matters beginning at that level. It hears the majority of criminal, family, youth, traffic and regulatory cases, in addition to civil matters up to $50,000.