Alberta's request for federal assistance approved after fast-moving wildfire hit Jasper National Park: Trudeau

Jasper, Alta. -

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on social media that Ottawa has approved Alberta’s request for federal assistance after a fast-moving wildfire hit Jasper National Park and its townsite late Wednesday.

The park's social media account says the fire has caused significant loss within the townsite, but the specific locations or neighbourhoods affected are not being reported.

On the social media platform X, the account for Fairmont's Jasper Park Lodge says the flames have reached the hotel's grounds, but the extent of damage, if any, is not yet known.

A wildfire burns as an empty street in Jasper, Alta., is shown in this Wednesday, July 24, 2024 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Facebook, Jasper National Park

As the flames consumed more fuel, officials say the air quality dropped to dangerous levels, prompting fire crews without breathing apparatus to evacuate to the nearby community of Hinton.

Structural firefighters stayed behind in the Alberta mountain town in an effort to protect key infrastructure.

Weather alerts issued for Alberta and neighbouring provinces are seen in an Environment Canada graphic captured before 6 a.m. EDT Thursday, July 25, 2024.

Earlier, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith issued a statement on social media, saying her thoughts are with the evacuees and those still fighting the fire.

Wildfire smoke in Jasper National Park on July 23, 2024. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2024.