Alberta secures 5 million bottles of children's acetaminophen to distribute across province, then country

Alberta Health Services has procured five million bottles of children's acetaminophen and will distribute it first across the province, then across Canada, the Alberta government says.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Health Minister Jason Copping made the announcement Tuesday morning, speaking at a downtown Edmonton drug store.

"In the days ahead, we will be working closely with Alberta Health Services and Health Canada to expedite the approval process and get this additional supply to Canada and onto Alberta pharmacy shelves and into hospitals as quickly as possible," Copping told reporters.

"Once approvals are in place, we should only be a few weeks. The medication will be sent to us in a number of shipments. When a shipment is received, the bottles will be available for ordering by pharmacies across the province and distributed within a couple of days."

The Alberta government says it is making the medication available to pharmacies at "a price that lets them sell it at the average retail price."

Smith said, "You can feel confident that we are all moving as quickly as we can so Alberta families can get what they need."

Copping said once Alberta pharmacies and hospitals are stocked, the province will work with Health Canada to determine how to share the remaining supply with other jurisdictions.

Smith and Copping did not name the government's supplier but said it has supplied dozens of markets in Europe and around the world for decades.

BACKGROUND

Drug shortages in Canada dating back to last spring have been exacerbated in recent months by soaring demand amid surges of flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases, as well as lingering pandemic supply chain snags, The Canadian Press has reported.

On Tuesday, a House of Commons health committee criticized Health Canada officials for not handling the situation more quickly or effectively.

Fort McMurray-Cold Lake MP Laila Goodridge told the committee she had not seen pediatric pain medication on store shelves in her community since May.

As many as 800 drugs – including 23 that are considered critical – are currently in short supply in Canada, Linsey Hollett, the director of health product compliance for Health Canada, told the committee.

With files from The Canadian Press