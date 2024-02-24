Alberta set to host international hockey events including world juniors

The Alberta government wants to make the province a top hockey destination.

On Saturday, the UCP announced plans to host 10 international hockey events over the next four years.

Those include the World Para Ice Hockey Championships, the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, IIHF World Junior Championships, Canada vs. USA National Women's Rivalry Series, as well as Hockey Canada summer camps.

The province said the 2024 budget – if passed – will include $11 million to support the hosting of the events, which the UCP estimates will have an economic impact of $55 million.

"These events will create excitement around the game of hockey while driving visitors to the province, increasing tourism and bolstering local businesses," said Joseph Schow, minister of tourism and sport, in a Saturday press release.

Katherine Henderson, president of Hockey Canada, said hosting the events will benefit local athletes and help build the sport in the province.

“Hosting international games and tournaments are critical to provide opportunities for our men’s, women’s and para athletes to develop and compete on the world stage, showcase our teams and communities, and inspire the next generation of participants and fans," Henderson said.

Two of the events announced Saturday will be held in 2024. The first will be the 2024 Para Ice Hockey Championships from May 3 to 12 in Calgary.

The other 2024 event will be the Hlinka Gretzky Cup from Aug. 5 to 10 at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

The world juniors will return to Alberta in 2027, but no cities or venues have been set. The last time the tournament was in Alberta was in Edmonton in 2022.