EDMONTON -- As part of a new aggressive measure to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Alberta is cancelling all large gatherings and advising against international travel.

After announcing four new COVID-19 cases Thursday afternoon, the province is asking organizers to cancel gatherings of 250 people or more.

These large gatherings include sporting events, conferences and community events, but not places of worship, grocery stores, shopping centres or airports, the province said.

"These are extraordinary circumstances, and our public health measures must rise to the challenge we face," Alberta's top doctor, Deena Hinshaw, said.

Schools and daycares can also remain open, the province said.

MORE CORONAVIRUS CASES IN ALBERTA

The province announced four new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 23.

All four new cases are from the Calgary zone: a two-year old child, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 70s.

The child recently returned from Florida, and after attending daycare from March 2 to 6, is now recovering at home, the province said. The child is expected to make a full recovery.

NEW TRAVEL RECOMMENDATIONS

The province is advising Albertans against travelling internationally.

"Given the rapid spread of this virus, it is no longer possible to assess health risks for the duration of the trip," Hinshaw said.

She is also recommending all Albertans currently outside of Canada to self-isolate for 14 days after their trip.