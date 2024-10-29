EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Alberta SPCA says it's spent $1M on animal care this year

    Cats in the care of the Alberta SPCA. (CTV News Edmonton) Cats in the care of the Alberta SPCA. (CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    The Alberta Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) says costs for caring for animals this year has reached $1 million.

    The figure only represents care and veterinary costs and has more than doubled since last year, according to officials.

    The SPCA says rising costs are due to the increase in the number of animals that have been seized or surrendered this year as well as pressure on the animal welfare system that's seeing animals stay in care for an extended length of time.

    More to come… 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario to provide taxpayers with $200 rebate

    The Ontario government will give each taxpayer a $200 rebate. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday and said the rebate will also extend to families with children, with an additional $200 per eligible child.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News