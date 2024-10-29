Alberta SPCA says it's spent $1M on animal care this year
The Alberta Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) says costs for caring for animals this year has reached $1 million.
The figure only represents care and veterinary costs and has more than doubled since last year, according to officials.
The SPCA says rising costs are due to the increase in the number of animals that have been seized or surrendered this year as well as pressure on the animal welfare system that's seeing animals stay in care for an extended length of time.
More to come…
'I'm ready for an election': Bloc beginning talks to topple Trudeau gov't as ultimatum expires
Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is starting to talk to other opposition parties about bringing down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government.
An expert stands firm on his U.S. election win prediction. Here's what he says happened after
An American presidential historian is maintaining his previous prediction of a Kamala Harris presidency as the U.S. election hits the one-week mark.
Ontario to provide taxpayers with $200 rebate
The Ontario government will give each taxpayer a $200 rebate. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday and said the rebate will also extend to families with children, with an additional $200 per eligible child.
Trudeau's national security adviser shared India interference allegations with counterpart
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security adviser says she shared the explosive allegations about Indian officials taking part in criminal activity in Canada with her counterpart in New Delhi before the RCMP went public with the news this month.
'Elaborate encampment' with solar panels and mini-power grid dismantled by Edmonton police
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has dismantled one of the ‘most elaborate encampments’ officers have ever seen.
CNN bans conservative commentator who made a racist 'joke' on air
CNN says a right-wing commentator will not be welcomed back on air after he made a racist remark on “CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip.”
Mounties seize tens of thousands of illicit cannabis edibles packaged like candy in B.C.
Federal investigators have arrested six people and seized tens of thousands of illicit cannabis edibles disguised as popular brand-name candies after raiding a pair of dispensaries in British Columbia.
12-year-old girl among teenage suspects charged in 'suspicious' Ontario house fire
Four teenagers, including a 12-year-old girl, are facing charges after police say they set an Oshawa, Ont. home on fire while the residents were inside.
StatCan latest wealth survey shows stark disparity between homeowners, renters
Statistics Canada's latest financial security survey shows a stark disparity between the wealth of homeowners and renters, even as it fails to capture the true scale what's owned by Canada's richest families.
Calgary
Albertans overpaid on electricity bills for decades: report
A new report says when the province deregulated electricity generation in 2001, it forced Albertans to pay billions more for their power.
Alberta businesses in favour of clearer rules on tipping, taxes on tips
Many Canadian restaurants owners say the government needs to come up with specific rules for tipping that are 'clear and transparent' for employees and customers alike, a new survey suggests.
Haunted car wash welcomes Calgarians for spooky and sudsy experience
Instead of taking your kids to a haunted house this Halloween, you can take them to a haunted car wash.
Lethbridge
Lethbridge food banks struggle to cope with higher demand
Food Banks Canada's annual Hunger Count report shows more Canadians than ever are resorting to food banks.
Deadly motorcycle crash near Medicine Hat investigated by RCMP
RCMP say a Medicine Hat man was killed in a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in southeast Alberta on Sunday evening.
City of Lethbridge reaches tentative agreement with 900 CUPE employees on new deal
A tentative agreement has been reached between the City of Lethbridge and more than 900 employees belonging to CUPE Local 70.
Saskatoon
Sask. Party to form fifth consecutive majority government, CTV News declares
The Saskatchewan Party has maintained its hold onto power, battling its way to a fifth consecutive majority government.
Only 2 races too close to call on Sask. election night, despite close finish
The Saskatchewan Party secured its fifth straight majority government Monday, with only two constituencies too close for CTV News to call as night turned to morning.
Road reopen following school bus crash near Tisdale, RCMP gathering more details
Saskatchewan RCMP says the intersection between Range Road 2160 and Range Road 2155 is now open following a school bus crash in the area on Monday.
Regina
Voter turnout approaches 53 per cent: Elections Saskatchewan
Elections Saskatchewan says just under 53 per cent of those eligible to cast a ballot in the 2024 provincial election did so, when it comes to advance polls, election day and personal care facility and homebound ballots.
Vancouver
Health officials warn of measles exposure at Vancouver airport
A recent case of measles detected in the Maritimes has a B.C. connection, provincial health officials say.
'Heartbreaking': B.C. rescuers free injured, malnourished sea lion from fishing net
Rescuers with the Vancouver Aquarium freed a sea lion last week from what they say was one of the worst entanglements they’ve ever encountered.
Vancouver Island
Final count: B.C. NDP wins 2024 election, with judicial recounts pending in 2 ridings
The final count has been completed in B.C.'s nail-biting 2024 election, with incumbent Premier David Eby managing to clinch another victory for the NDP.
First of six units begins generating power at B.C.'s Site C dam
BC Hydro says the massive Site C dam project in northeastern British Columbia has started generating power.
Toronto
Suspects charged in COVID-19 vaccine database fraud investigation: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two suspects in connection with what they’re calling an 'extensive' fraud investigation linked to a COVID-19 vaccine database.
'It's pretty cool': 7-year-old Leafs fan's Halloween costume gets Auston Matthews shoutout
A young Toronto Maple Leafs fan's Auston Matthews Halloween costume is going viral and, if he plays his cards right, he could meet the newly-minted captain face-to-face.
Montreal
Quebec says private colleges are selling citizenship. The data tells another story
Quebec wants to cut its share of international students to ease housing pressure and protect the French language, but a recent uptick in study permits has mostly gone to people from francophone countries where the province has explicitly sought to attract more students.
CAQ Mirabel MNA closes office after shots fired at window
The Coalition Avenir Québec’s Sylvie D’Amours said she shut her office down Tuesday after its windows were shot at.
3 resignations in Quebec youth protection linked to sexual assault investigation
Opposition parties in Quebec City are calling for an emergency debate after more allegations of inappropriate sexual relations between staff in youth protection (DPJ) and minors.
Atlantic
N.S. PCs vow to remove Halifax bridge tolls; Liberals unveil plan to lower grocery prices
The leaders of Nova Scotia’s three main political parties were on the campaign trail Tuesday after Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston called a snap election over the weekend.
'We promise to be better': N.S. firefighter club criticized after group in KKK costumes attends Halloween dance
A group of Cape Breton firefighters are apologizing after four people showed up at a Halloween dance dressed in what appeared to be Ku Klux Klan costumes.
Community awaits answers in death of Halifax Walmart employee found in store oven
The family of a Halifax Walmart employee who was found dead inside an oven in the store is still waiting for answers more than a week after her death.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg police searching for suspects after another woman was carjacked last weekend
For the second time in as many days, a woman was carjacked in Winnipeg.
Escaped prisoner captured at airport: Manitoba RCMP
An inmate who escaped from a Manitoba jail Monday night is back in custody after a brief manhunt.
Winnipeg encampment cleaned up following fire
An encampment along the Assiniboine River was cleaned up on Monday following a fire.
Ottawa
O-Train running in Ottawa’s east end after crews ‘chipped away’ loose concrete in St. Laurent Station tunnel
The O-Train opened in Ottawa’s east end in time for the afternoon commute, after crews chipped away some loose concrete on the south side of the tunnel at St. Laurent Station.
Man dead after stabbing in Vanier
Police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man was stabbed and later died Monday night. One person has been arrested.
Northern Ontario
Police say suspects arrested in northern Ont. in June robbed $2M from banks across Ontario
Three suspects arrested in West Nipissing earlier this year were part of a group of five who robbed banks across the province, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday.
Priced out of rental market, Ontario senior lives in her shed
A Midland senior has resorted to living in her shed out of desperation
Barrie
Big names announced as headliners for Boots and Hearts 2025
The headliners for the region’s biggest outdoor country music festival are locked in, and once again, the multi-day event has garnered big names.
Suspects face 53 criminal charges after more than $2M stolen in series of bank robberies: OPP
Five people face a total of 53 charges for their alleged involvement in eight bank robberies across Ontario where more than $2 million was stolen.
OPP reminds homeowners to lock doors after attempted break-ins
Provincial police want residents to keep their doors and windows locked after reports of a man trying to gain entry to homes in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.
Kitchener
Arrests made in downtown Guelph drug trafficking investigations
The Guelph Police Service Drug Enforcement Unit began investigations earlier this month following complaints about drug trafficking and illegal drug use downtown.
Meet the 90-year-old tennis player from Guelph, Ont.
A Guelph, Ont. man is celebrating a major milestone while playing the game he loves.
Norfolk OPP investigating home invasion, one suspect remains at large
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police say three people entered the home where they “interacted with seven occupants,” some of whom reported minor injuries.
London
Recount requested following 'tight' referendum on nuclear waste project
The results were tighter than almost everyone thought they’d be in a vote on if South Bruce would be a willing host to the Canada’s first permanent nuclear waste storage.
LPS seek suspect in hate-motivated assault investigation
The London Police Service is looking for a suspect in connection to a hate-motivated assault investigation.
Voyeurism charge laid after surprise video doorbell call
On Oct. 22 around 1:20 a.m. police responded to a home in the area of Talbot Street and Horton Street where the homeowner said they received a notification from the doorbell camera.
Windsor
'Roaches in our nachos': Cockroach sightings at Devonshire Mall spark outrage
A Devonshire Mall spokesperson has confirmed that staff are aware of social media posts showing cockroaches crawling near guests' food at the mall.
Victim's wife discovered body in Highland Ave homicide: police
Windsor Police are renewing their call for help from the public to solve a city homicide.
Police seek suspect in $64,000 bank fraud investigation, one arrested
The Windsor police is searching for an outstanding suspect in connection to a $64,000 bank fraud investigation. One person has been arrested and charged.