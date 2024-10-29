Alberta SPCA says it's spent $1M on animal care this year

The Alberta Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) says costs for caring for animals this year has reached $1 million.

The figure only represents care and veterinary costs and has more than doubled since last year, according to officials.

The SPCA says rising costs are due to the increase in the number of animals that have been seized or surrendered this year as well as pressure on the animal welfare system that's seeing animals stay in care for an extended length of time.

More to come…