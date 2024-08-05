Alberta storm: Heritage Festival and Big Valley Jamboree cut short, Edson flooded
A storm wreaked havoc in Edmonton and the surrounding area Sunday evening.
In the capital city, the storm caused "significant damage" to the Heritage Festival's infrastructure, including electrical, propane and water systems, leading organizers to cancel activities on Monday, the third and final day of the event.
The extent of the damage was not yet calculated, the festival association's president, Bruce Hogle, told CTV News Edmonton that afternoon.
"It's really devastating for us as an organization and all the different cultural groups here. This is a huge day for everyone in here. A lot of these pavilion groups – it's all the lost revenue that they have today... But it's also the goods they purchased, the food that they prepared is now a sunk cost for them," he said.
He said crews were at the site until 2 a.m. and returned at 5 a.m. to try to turn it into hosting shape, but couldn't.
"Safety is our priority and people understand that. We're not going to put people at risk for that."
He said losing a day puts the 2025 festival at risk. The festival assocation is accepting donations through its website and plans to help support pavilions.
Edson floods
The storm caused flooding, power outages, and downed trees in Edson.
The exact extent of damage caused in the town two hours west of Edmonton is not known.
On its website, the town said it had received "multiple reports of flooding and downed trees."
Videos sent to CTV News Edmonton and posted online showed water nearly up to the headlights of some vehicles.
The town advised residents to give room to emergency and restoration crews and document damage for insurance purposes.
Big Valley Jamboree cut short
Southeast of Edmonton in Camrose, the Big Valley Jamboree music festival ended its final night early because of severe weather.
Many attendees camp for the weekend.
Festival goers were told to take shelter on site before the remainder of Sunday's acts were cancelled.
