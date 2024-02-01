Alberta teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes involving a child

A Spruce Grove woman has pleaded guilty to sex crimes involving a child.

Catherine Valiquette, 31, was charged with sexual interference and sexual assault in August after police received a report about sexual interference involving a youth.

On Dec. 13, Valiquette pleaded guilty to both charges.

A woman by the name of Catherine Valiequette was previously listed as a teacher at Graminia School, which is part of the Parkland School Division.

A sentencing hearing has been set for May 21 in Stony Plain.