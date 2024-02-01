EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Alberta teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes involving a child

    Alberta court
    Share

    A Spruce Grove woman has pleaded guilty to sex crimes involving a child.

    Catherine Valiquette, 31, was charged with sexual interference and sexual assault in August after police received a report about sexual interference involving a youth.

    On Dec. 13, Valiquette pleaded guilty to both charges.

    A woman by the name of Catherine Valiequette was previously listed as a teacher at Graminia School, which is part of the Parkland School Division.

    A sentencing hearing has been set for May 21 in Stony Plain.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise

    Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News