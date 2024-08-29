EDMONTON
    Alberta to deliver first quarter fiscal update on Thursday

    Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    The Alberta government is expected to share the province's 2024-25 first quarter fiscal update on Thursday.

    President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Finance Nate Horner will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. with the details.

    In the budget delivered in February, the province forecasted a surplus of $367 million for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

