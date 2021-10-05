Alberta to expand eligibility for booster shots on Wednesday

EDMONTON -

Alberta is expanding the eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots on Wednesday to Albertans 75 and over and First Nations, Inuit and Metis people 65 and older.

These groups can get their third vaccine dose a minimum of six months after their second, Premier Jason Kenney announced.

As of Tuesday, 84.5 per cent of eligible Albertans had received one vaccine dose, and 75.1 per cent had two.

Seniors who live in congregate care and some Albertans with immunocompromising conditions also qualify for booster shots.

For a full list of who’s eligible for third doses, click here.