EDMONTON -- Alberta is faring well in the battle against COVID-19 but could still see up to 3,100 deaths by the end of summer, according to projected numbers released by health officials on Wednesday.

Jason Kenney and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw discussed the extensive modelling data at a 3:30 p.m. news conference Wednesday.

They first looked at the current state of the COVID-19 fight in the province, noting that Alberta's rate of confirmed cases per 10,000 people is below Canada's and slightly above South Korea's, and well below countries like Italy and Spain.

At 3.05 confirmed cases per 10,000 people, Alberta is only below Quebec's (11) and Ontario's (3.4) rates of infection among Canada's largest provinces.

Officials quickly chalked that up to the fact that Alberta is testing more people than any province in the country.

Alberta is testing 152 people for every 10,000, and per capita, is even testing more citizens than the nations of Australia, South Korea, the United States and the United Kingdom.

PROBABLE VS. ELEVATED SCENARIOS

On Tuesday night, Kenney addressed Albertans on the province's most likely scenario given health measures already taken.

Under that scenario 800,000 Albertans, more than one in six, will eventually become infected with COVID-19, he said.

Government officials said the projected totals are high when compared to the current global number of confirmed and probable cases (1,447,466) because confirmed cases are likely only the tip of the iceberg of infections that might exist.

From the beginning of the outbreak to the end of summer the disease could cause between 400 and 3,100 deaths and is expected to peak in mid-May.

The outlook would be much worse — up to 1.6-million infections and 32,000 deaths — if people were not practicing physical distancing and proper hygiene and health orders were not issued, AHS projected.

In the probable scenario, it's likely that there are an additional one to two people infected for every confirmed case.

"This scenario is comparable to the more moderate growth seen in the UK and countries that have had some success in 'containing' growth," AHS said.

Kenney said the modelilng scenarios are not concrete when compared to day-to-day numbers released by AHS, and are only intended to suggest a possible path the disease could take through the province.

DEATH AND HOSPITALIZATION RATES LOWER

Officials noted Alberta's rate of death per 10,000 people (0.05) is much lower than other provinces like Quebec (0.14) and Ontario (0.09) because of a variety of factors, one of which is likely Alberta's relatively younger population.

The number also depends on reporting and whether a province is facing a backlog when confirming tests.

AHS said the province's rate of fatalities could also increase or decrease depending on how senior care homes, like the McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre which has seen 11 deaths, manage their outbreaks.

The rate of hospitalizations is also key, health officials said, because it provides a clearer look at how COVID-19 is impacting the population.

RELAUNCH STRATEGY

Kenney provided new details about the province's "Relaunch" strategy, which will phase in economic activity once infections subside, similar to countries like Taiwan, Singapore and South Korea.

Kenney says more "aggressive" testing is the foundation of the strategy, and the plan is for Alberta to conduct as many as 20,000 COVID-19 tests a day by the end of May.

Close contacts: Kenney says Alberta will have more precise tracing of close contacts of those who are infected.

Border screening: Kenney says he feels Canada waited too long to close its borders, especially to countries with high levels of infection. He says Alberta will deploy a “much more rigorous approach than the federal government has in screening and quarantining international arrivals.”

Watching closely: The premier says Alberta will use technology to help enforce quarantine orders. He says that could include using smartphone apps when appropriate.

Masks: Kenney says Alberta plans to “encourage and facilitate the use of masks in crowded public spaces, like mass transit.”

