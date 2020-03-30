EDMONTON -- Alberta will update its COVID-19 case count at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, a day after Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported the province's third death as a result of the virus.

On Saturday, Alberta announced the biggest single-day jump in cases with 79. Sunday saw a steep decrease with 40 new confirmed cases.

Alberta has reported 661 cases of coronavirus to date.

So far, 73 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19. There are 41 people in hospital, including 14 in intensive care.

As of 8:50 a.m., there were 6,671 cases and 67 deaths in Canada.