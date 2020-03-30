Alberta to issue COVID-19 update at 4:30 p.m. Monday
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)
EDMONTON -- Alberta will update its COVID-19 case count at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, a day after Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported the province's third death as a result of the virus.
On Saturday, Alberta announced the biggest single-day jump in cases with 79. Sunday saw a steep decrease with 40 new confirmed cases.
Alberta has reported 661 cases of coronavirus to date.
So far, 73 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19. There are 41 people in hospital, including 14 in intensive care.
As of 8:50 a.m., there were 6,671 cases and 67 deaths in Canada.