Alberta to launch court challenge over Ottawa's use of the Emergencies Act

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province will be challenging the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act in court.

On Saturday, the premier said that invoking the Act violates "natural justice" and is "unnecessary."

"The federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act is an unnecessary and disproportionate measure that can violate civil liberties, invades provincial jurisdiction, and creates a very dangerous precedent for the future," Kenney said in a video posted to social media.

"It's not necessary," he added. "Provincial law enforcement agencies are able to deal with illegal road blockades.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau became the first Canadian leader to invoke the federal legislation as a last resort to deal with nearly four weeks of demonstrations in Ottawa against COVID-19 public health measures that grew to include anti-government sentiments.

The premier said Canadians have a right to protest peacefully, but must do so "legally and peacefully."

"The question then is why is the federal government using the power that is not necessary to seize bank accounts and assets, for example, from people arbitrarily, extrajudicially, without court orders, based on their opinions or who they've donated to," Kenney said. He added that those powers are designed to "interrupt" actions like "terrorist financing."

"It doesn't make sense."

The province is also considering acting as an intervener to support other court challenges initiated by the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the Canadian Constitution Foundation, Kenney said.

On Thursday, Kenney wrote a letter to the prime minister expressing the province's opposition to the Emergencies Act being used to end "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations in Ottawa and other protests against COVID-19 public health restrictions in Canada.

In the letter, Kenney said Ottawa's declaration of a public order emergency was "contrary to the wishes of Alberta" and that there were other ways the federal government could have assisted the situation in Ottawa.

"Alberta successfully managed the impacts of the Coutts blockade and other protests through effective police work by the RCMP and supporting law enforcement agencies," the premier said.

"While the demonstrations in Alberta, and across the country, have been disruptive at times, they do not represent a national emergency."

"Rather, they are the symptom of the hardships many Canadians have endured through the pandemic," Kenney said. He added Ottawa's vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers has "no useful public health purpose."