Alberta tourism receives $17.8M from federal government

The Canadian government is helping fund 50 tourism projects in Alberta, officials announced on Monday.

Through its PrairiesCan department, Ottawa is spending $17.8 million on tourism initiatives in Alberta, including:

$3.25 million for Travel Alberta to increase tourism;

$1.45 million for the Métis Crossing in Smoky Lake to add year-round Sky Watching Domes;

$2 million for TELUS World of Science in Edmonton for new exhibitions and enhancements;

$1 million for the National Music Centre in Calgary to host musical productions;

$525,000 for the Alberta Small Brewers Association to build The Alberta Ale Trail, a self-guided tour network to promote breweries across the province; and

$297,000 for the Town of Sylvan Lake to develop a 10-year plan to grow year-round tourism.

Canada's tourism minister, Randy Boissonnault, told reporters tourism is "big business" and the second largest industry in Alberta behind oil and gas.

"The economic growth is real. It infuses economic growth in our communities and in our regions," Boissonnault said.

"We can show the world that our tourism businesses are open to welcome everybody."

The investment will support 2,800 jobs, and help Alberta diversify its economy, according to Todd Loewen, the province's minister of forestry, parks and tourism.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said Edmonton has "so much to offer," from the river valley to all of its festivals and Ice District.

"[The investment will] allow us to attract more visitors, which is so important for our economic growth, for our revitalization of our downtown business districts," Sohi said.