Alberta tow trucks allowed to use blue lights to enhance roadside visibility

Starting June 30, tow trucks in Alberta will be allowed to use blue lights to help increase visibility as crews work on the side of roads and highways.

Generally reserved for law enforcement, tow trucks will be permitted by the province to use blue emergency lights in a one-year optional pilot project after Brad Rutherford, MLA for Leduc-Beaumont, introduced the idea as a private member's bill in April.

"Too many tow truck drivers are involved in collisions or dangerous situations because motorists have difficulty seeing them while they’re working," said Rajan Sawhney, in a news release.

"This pilot project is intended to increase safety for these operators and will help determine the best lighting for tow trucks in Alberta.”

According to the province, "additional consideration" is also being given to extending the pilot project to include snow plows later this fall.

The transportation ministry will work with the University of Alberta to research the best light configurations to ensure snowplows remain visible on roads in all types of driving conditions, the province says.

"Every Albertan deserves to be safe at work, even if their office is at the side of the road," said Michelle Chimko, Alberta Motor Association (AMA) president and CEO.

"This change is as simple as it is profound, and it will make a life-saving difference for Alberta’s essential tow operators and the Albertans they’re responding to," Chimko added in a news release.

Since December 2019, the AMA says there have been at least 14 serious roadside incidents and 36 near-misses that involved tow trucks and passing vehicles in the province.

When it comes to snowplows contracted by Alberta Transportation, the province says there were 128 collisions between March 2018 and March 2021.

The introduction of blue lights for tow trucks comes on the heels of amendments to traffic safety regulations.

Starting in spring 2023, drivers travelling in the same direction on multi-lane highways will be required to slow down to at least 60 km/h and, where possible, clear one lane when passing stopped first responders and tow trucks.

"This is a huge step forward in making our industry safer for roadside assistance workers and the motoring public through increased visibility," said Don Getschel, Towing and Recovery Association of Alberta president.

"The effectiveness of this change will be noticeable and will save Albertans' lives."