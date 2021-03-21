EDMONTON -- Two of the largest unions in Alberta want to get the province to reopen talks about new contracts but the Kenney government says it wants to stay focused on the COVID-19 pandemic and its vaccination plan.

The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) nursing care members and general support workers along with the United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) have refused the province’s offer of extending the delay on contract talks until June.

AUPE said in an update posted to its website Friday that they want to get back to the bargaining table with Alberta Health Services (AHS) now.

"We are telling AHS we want to get back to the bargaining table," AUPE said.

Their collective agreement expired on March 31, 2020.

Meanwhile, the UNA said in a press release on Thursday that it looks forward to resuming discussions with AHS in order to “achieve labour peace.”

"UNA looks forward to resuming discussions with the employer in order to achieve labour peace, stabilize the Alberta workforce, and focus on responding to the pandemic."

Finance Minister Travis Toews recognized the essential role nurses and frontline health-care staff play, but called the refusals to delay labour negotiations “disappointing” and that the unions are shifting focus away from the COVID-19 pandemic response.

"Right now, Alberta’s government is focused on what matters most – the rollout of our vaccination program and continued response to the pandemic.”