Alberta wildfire emergency alerts on Saturday

Emergency alerts were updated continuously on Friday as extreme wildfire activity picks up with the return of hot temperatures.

CTV News Edmonton will keep track of Alberta Emergency Alerts issued throughout Saturday.

Provincial officials will speak in Edmonton at 3 p.m. The news conference will be livestreamed in this article.

There are the latest emergency alerts in Alberta:

CLEAR HILLS COUNTY

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued at 10:09 p.m. on Friday, warning residents in Cleardale and Peace River Banks in the area of Highway 64 North on Range Road 74 to Township 854 west to Range Road 84 then south to Highway 64 to prepare to evacuate on a one-hour notice.

The alert said a wildfire in the area has crossed the fire guard.

Residents should prepare important documents, medication, enough food and water and supplies to last 72 hours, and anything required for their pets.

BIG LAKES COUNTY

A mandatory evacuation order in Big Lakes County was downgraded to an alert at 6:40 p.m. on Friday.

Residents are still asked to be prepared to evacuate on a one-hour notice.

All residents of the Town of High Prairie should be prepared to evacuate on a four-hour notice.

Highway 749 is open again, and utility crews are working to rebuild infrastructure in the area.

There are still areas in the region with no power or natural gas services.

MD OF GREENVIEW

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued at 6:39 p.m. on Friday for the area of Township Road 690, between Highway 40 and the B.C. border.

Residents in that area were told to leave immediately and go to the reception centre at the Bonnetts Energy Centre at 10017 99 Avenue in Grande Prairie.

In the alert, residents north of Township Road 690 to the Wapiti River were told to be ready to leave on short notice.

Thursday night, residents of Fox Creek, Little Smoky and all areas immediately surrounding these communities were told to leave immediately using Highway 43 to get to Whitecourt.

A reception centre has been set up there at the Allan and Jean Millar Centre at 58 Sunset Blvd.

Anyone who needed assistance was told to call 780-524-6584.

RAINBOW LAKE

An evacuation order remained in place in Rainbow Lake in Friday.

Residents were told to go to the High Level Arena at 10101 105 Avenue in High Level.

A checkstop had been set up at the Chateh Road Turnoff and residents were told to register there.

BRAZEAU COUNTY

At 6:34 p.m. on Friday, an alert was issued for residents of Brazeau Country and the Town of Drayton Valley.

An evacuation order was in place for the Town of Drayton Valley and residents in the area of Township Road 480 north to Township Road 494, between Range Road 64 and Range Road 90.

From Highway 39 north on the east side of the North Saskatchewan River was not part of the evacuation order.

Residents in the area between Township Road 480 to Highway 621, and between Range Road 90 and Range Road 110 – including the town of Cynthia – were told to be ready to leave on a 30-minute order.

Brazeau County evacuees were told to head to Edmonton. A reception centre has been set up at the Edmonton Expo Centre at 7515 118 Avenue.

Anyone needing help was told to call 780-542-7777.