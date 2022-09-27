Albertans accept Platinum Jubilee medals at newly renamed Queen Elizabeth II Building

Albertans were awarded Platinum Jubilee medals at the official renaming ceremony for the Queen Elizabeth II Building, formerly the Edmonton Federal Building. (CTV News Edmonton/Brandon Lynch) Albertans were awarded Platinum Jubilee medals at the official renaming ceremony for the Queen Elizabeth II Building, formerly the Edmonton Federal Building. (CTV News Edmonton/Brandon Lynch)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island