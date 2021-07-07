Advertisement
Albertans asked to conserve power during Level 2 alert Wednesday
A Level 2 energy emergency alert has been declared by Alberta's power grid operator. (File Photo)
EDMONTON -- Alberta's electric grid operator issued a Level 2 energy emergency alert Wednesday afternoon.
The Alberta Electric Grid Operator's (AESO) needed to use reserve power to balance the system from about 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
"This is due to unplanned generator outages, low wind and a reduction of import capability," the province's power grid operator tweeted. "Supply is tight, but still meeting demand."
AESO asked Albertans to conserve power use between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Last week, Alberta saw record-breaking summertime power consumption as the province dealt with a historic heat wave.
And on June 29, the AESO declared a Level 1 energy emergency alert.