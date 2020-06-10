Advertisement
Albertans call free mask hand-out disaster, discriminatory
A McDonalds employee handing packages of masks out the drive-thru window. (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Albertans are questioning the distribution of the free non-medical masks through fast food restaurants after people have received more than 10 times the government allotment.
The limit for each vehicle is supposed to be one pack of four non-medical masks, but some drivers have been given more than a dozen in one bag.
"We have to operate on the honour system, and I think if we find the rare situation where somebody decided not to do that... look, I think most Albertans can be trusted," said Health Minister Tyler Shandro.
Some are calling the distribution method of drive-thru only 'discriminatory,' saying it's leaving out those without vehicles.
Albertans are advised to ask a family member, friend or neighbour to pick up the free masks for them, or to call 211 for help.
"It is legit to ask for and receive more than one kit if they are actually pass them on as a courtesy to their neighbours and friends, but obviously if people are just hoarding those that would be very disappointing," said Premier Jason Kenney.
The Alberta Government has promised to provide 20 million masks to more than 600 Tim Hortons, A&W, and McDonalds locations. The Government has a stockpile of 20 million more masks, but has not yet decided how it will distribute them.