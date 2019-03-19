Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Albertans going to the polls on April 16
Rachel Notley announces the 2019 Alberta election in Calgary. (MARK VILLANI/CTV CALGARY)
CTV Edmonton
Published Tuesday, March 19, 2019 9:50AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 19, 2019 10:03AM MDT
Albertans are going to the polls. Rachel Notley announced the election call on Tuesday morning in Calgary.
The election will be held on April 16.
Many Albertans were speculating that the election would be announced on Tuesday morning after Twitter added a "vote" emoji to the #ableg and #abpoli hashtags.
United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney is scheduled to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. in Leduc.
More to come...