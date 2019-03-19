

Albertans are going to the polls. Rachel Notley announced the election call on Tuesday morning in Calgary.

The election will be held on April 16.

Many Albertans were speculating that the election would be announced on Tuesday morning after Twitter added a "vote" emoji to the #ableg and #abpoli hashtags.

United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney is scheduled to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. in Leduc.

